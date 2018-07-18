If you thought the relationship between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be about to show signs of slowing down any time soon, you would be very wrong indeed. Don’t expect one of those long-time, never-ending engagements before the actual wedding, because Hailey has apparently already chosen her bridesmaids for the big day. It’s all systems GO for #Baldber.

Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin on Instagram after just a month of officially dating (although they have known each other for years), and although the ring itself is the only real detail that the world has seen so far, Hailey’s own family have revealed that the plans are underway.

The model’s aunt, Kim Basinger, has confirmed that the bridesmaids have already been chosen. “Oh, it’ll be fun,” she told Us Weekly. “Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just—it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now.”

So no Kendall and Gigi carrying bouquets, but instead Hailey has chosen to keep it in the family. Hailey is returning the favor for Alaia, her older model sister, having been maid of honor at her wedding ten months ago.

And Ireland is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, making her Hailey’s cousin.

Now if we can also get the entirety of the Kardashians, Hadids old and young, everyone that Justin has ever collaborated with (including Ludacris, please) and maybe even Selena Gomez in the wedding party, that would be really something.