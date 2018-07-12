Today's Top Stories
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Planning a Small Wedding

"They want a small ceremony with their families."

Considering the nature of their rapid-fire engagement, it makes sense that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already planning their wedding. But unsurprising is the fact that the duo (who, mind you, have no problem making out in front of crowds) is reportedly hoping for a small, intimate ceremony. According to People, a source close to the couple says Bieber and Baldwin are entertaining the idea of a no-frills wedding.

"As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families," says the source. "They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don't want a flashy wedding." The source says that post-engagement life is going swell for Bieber and Baldwin, adding, "Justin is still the happiest ever. They visited Hailey's family yesterday."

After news of their surprise Bahamas engagement broke over the weekend, Bieber took to Instagram to confirm the rumors in a lengthy (see: gushy) post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY," the 24-year-old wrote.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Tbh, at this rate, I'm expecting Bieber and Baldwin to pull an Emily Ratajkowski and seal the deal in a secret ceremony by the end of this sentence.

