Considering the nature of their rapid-fire engagement, it makes sense that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already planning their wedding. But unsurprising is the fact that the duo (who, mind you, have no problem making out in front of crowds) is reportedly hoping for a small, intimate ceremony. According to People, a source close to the couple says Bieber and Baldwin are entertaining the idea of a no-frills wedding.

"As of now, they want a small ceremony with their families," says the source. "They are not planning a huge, celebrity wedding. They are getting married for love and don't want a flashy wedding." The source says that post-engagement life is going swell for Bieber and Baldwin, adding, "Justin is still the happiest ever. They visited Hailey's family yesterday."

After news of their surprise Bahamas engagement broke over the weekend, Bieber took to Instagram to confirm the rumors in a lengthy (see: gushy) post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY," the 24-year-old wrote.

Tbh, at this rate, I'm expecting Bieber and Baldwin to pull an Emily Ratajkowski and seal the deal in a secret ceremony by the end of this sentence.