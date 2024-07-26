Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Bring Mother-Daughter Matching to the Paris Olympics
The pair coordinated in navy and black before the Opening Ceremony.
Kaia Gerber just took a break from wearing cute outfits around New York to wear them in Paris instead.
For an evening at the lavish Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony celebration, Kaia Gerber assembled yet another black and navy outfit, only solidifying her belief that the two colors can work in tandem. This time, she also coordinated with mom Cindy Crawford.
Model and avid reader Kaia wore a pair of almost-black wide-leg jeans, a black crop top, and a coordinating cropped jacket. Her signature black ballet flats also made the transatlantic flight. Her only other accessory was a pair of slender black sunglasses.
As for her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, a black pair of cargo pants, a slouchy white tank top, and a cropped sporty bomber-style jacket made the Opening Ceremony cut. And in a true mother-daughter-twin moment, Crawford also wore a pair of black sunglasses.
In an Instagram story posted on July 26, Crawford tagged her daughter and geo-tagged their location. The duo is attending this year's Olympiad with Omega Watches—Gerber and her mom are Global Brand Ambassadors for the iconic watch brand.
While many summer ensembles feature white dresses and sandals, Gerber has been instead opting for '90s-inspired darker hues. She recently wore a black dress from Dôen with the same flats and sunglasses while in New York, followed up by 'a 90s-inspired ensemble featuring an asymmetrical slip skirt and a black tank. She's even welcomed in a new Nike It sneaker from the brand's buzzy collaboration with Bode when she wore them ahead of the 2024 Met Gala back in May.
Trust that if another It item emerges from the many Olympic fashion collabs hitting shelves this week, Kaia Gerber will be the one to wear it. And odds are, Cindy Crawford will match her, too.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Prince Harry Reveals Royal Family Rift Was Worsened by Tabloids
"Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Here's the Most 'Wicked' Twist on Olympics Opening Ceremony Style
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande heard "Paris" but not "Olympics."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Was Hit By a Scooter While Visiting Greenland
Video of the accident was shared on TikTok.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Céline Dion Embraces the Retro Tracksuit Trend Ahead of the Olympics
Logomania is back.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kaia Gerber Gives This New Nike It Sneaker Her Supermodel Stamp of Approval
Her favorite kicks are still available to shop.
By India Roby Published
-
Kaia Gerber Taps the Rising Y2K Graphic T-Shirt Trend to Shout-Out Her Book Club
She returned to her bookworm roots with this trendy T-shirt.
By India Roby Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Easy, All-Black Summer Outfit Revolves Around a '90s Slip Skirt
Her all-black outfits would make Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy proud.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kaia Gerber Demonstrates How to Wear Black and Navy Together, the Understatedly Chic Way
Following her lead takes just three easy essentials.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Delivers a Timeless Summer Outfit Formula in a Dreamy LBD and Ballet Flats
She paired it with her all-time favorite flats.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Shakes Up Summer's White Skirt Trend With Classic Ballet Flats and a Vintage T-Shirt
She's following in Jennifer Lawrence's footsteps.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Dresses Down Her Timeless Ballet Flats With Laid-Back Sweatpants
The off-duty model is bringing "balletcore" back.
By Julia Gray Published