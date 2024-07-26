Kaia Gerber just took a break from wearing cute outfits around New York to wear them in Paris instead.

For an evening at the lavish Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony celebration, Kaia Gerber assembled yet another black and navy outfit, only solidifying her belief that the two colors can work in tandem. This time, she also coordinated with mom Cindy Crawford.

Model and avid reader Kaia wore a pair of almost-black wide-leg jeans, a black crop top, and a coordinating cropped jacket. Her signature black ballet flats also made the transatlantic flight. Her only other accessory was a pair of slender black sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford posed in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony. (Image credit: Instagram.com/KaiaGerber)

As for her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, a black pair of cargo pants, a slouchy white tank top, and a cropped sporty bomber-style jacket made the Opening Ceremony cut. And in a true mother-daughter-twin moment, Crawford also wore a pair of black sunglasses.

In an Instagram story posted on July 26, Crawford tagged her daughter and geo-tagged their location. The duo is attending this year's Olympiad with Omega Watches—Gerber and her mom are Global Brand Ambassadors for the iconic watch brand.

Kaia Gerber has lately worn moody twists on summer classics around New York City, including a black sundress by Dôen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While many summer ensembles feature white dresses and sandals, Gerber has been instead opting for '90s-inspired darker hues. She recently wore a black dress from Dôen with the same flats and sunglasses while in New York, followed up by 'a 90s-inspired ensemble featuring an asymmetrical slip skirt and a black tank. She's even welcomed in a new Nike It sneaker from the brand's buzzy collaboration with Bode when she wore them ahead of the 2024 Met Gala back in May.

Trust that if another It item emerges from the many Olympic fashion collabs hitting shelves this week, Kaia Gerber will be the one to wear it. And odds are, Cindy Crawford will match her, too.