Today's Top Stories
1
Recap: ‘Sharp Objects' Episode 1, "Vanish"
2
Every Single Photo From Prince Louis' Christening
3
11 Must-Read Books for the Beach
4
Justin Bieber Predicted He'd Marry Hailey Baldwin
5
Maisie Williams Shares Potential 'GOT' Spoiler

The Engagement Ring Justin Bieber Gave Hailey Baldwin Is Extremely Large

Oh, this old thing?

Splash News

Yes, this is indeed real life. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, and here’s your first look at The Ring which is effectively a small, shiny planet sitting on her finger.

The couple, who’ve shared a whirlwind romance across the world over the past few months, were spotted in the Bahamas where the proposal reportedly took place, and one particular fan has been doing God’s work to get that ring photo for us all to gawk at.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Funnily enough, an engagement ring purchased by Justin Drew Bieber for world-famous model Hailey Baldwin is 'holy crap' levels of huge, and while it’s hard to spot any finer details like the cut, shape or band, it’s good enough to confirm that the diamond could definitely take someone’s eye out.

If you missed the report over the weekend, TMZ broke the news with sources claiming that #Biebwin were seen making out and salsa dancing, before the singer asked for all phones to be put away while he popped the question.

An insider, taking word from two women who claim they were at the restaurant at the time, said: "They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen. They say Justin then proposed in front of everyone."

The ring 👀 // V

A post shared by Justin B & Selena G. Updates™️ (@gomezbieberdayli) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

July 8th: [More] Justin and Hailey at the Bahamas

A post shared by Justin B & Selena G. Updates™️ (@gomezbieberdayli) on

While there’s been no official confirmation from the beaus themselves, Justin’s father Jeremy seems to have hinted on Instagram that the rumors are definitely tru-mours. Sharing a photo of his son, he wrote: "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” Bieber's mom also tweeted after reports of the engagement broke:

Justin and Hailey, Ariana and Pete, who's next?. These young whipper-snappers with their pure romances are giving me palpitations.

Related Story
Hailey Baldwin Justin Beiber
Hailey Baldwin Talks About Dating Justin Bieber
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
A Body Language Analysis of Kate with Prince Louis
30 Times Prince George Was the Cutest Little Thing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 Royal Christenings Throughout the Years
Justin Bieber Predicted He'd Marry Hailey Baldwin
The Queen Won't Attend Prince Louis' Christening
Ariana Grande Reacts to Justin Bieber Engagement
Camilla Parker Bowles Confirms Royal Garlic Rule
Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Didn't Inherit Her Lips
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Engaged
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Bahamas Trip