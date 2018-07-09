The Engagement Ring Justin Bieber Gave Hailey Baldwin Is Extremely Large

Yes, this is indeed real life. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, and here’s your first look at The Ring which is effectively a small, shiny planet sitting on her finger.

The couple, who’ve shared a whirlwind romance across the world over the past few months, were spotted in the Bahamas where the proposal reportedly took place, and one particular fan has been doing God’s work to get that ring photo for us all to gawk at.

Funnily enough, an engagement ring purchased by Justin Drew Bieber for world-famous model Hailey Baldwin is 'holy crap' levels of huge, and while it’s hard to spot any finer details like the cut, shape or band, it’s good enough to confirm that the diamond could definitely take someone’s eye out.

If you missed the report over the weekend, TMZ broke the news with sources claiming that #Biebwin were seen making out and salsa dancing, before the singer asked for all phones to be put away while he popped the question.

An insider, taking word from two women who claim they were at the restaurant at the time, said: "They say everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away, because something special was about to happen. They say Justin then proposed in front of everyone."

While there’s been no official confirmation from the beaus themselves, Justin’s father Jeremy seems to have hinted on Instagram that the rumors are definitely tru-mours. Sharing a photo of his son, he wrote: "@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” Bieber's mom also tweeted after reports of the engagement broke:

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

Justin and Hailey, Ariana and Pete, who's next?. These young whipper-snappers with their pure romances are giving me palpitations.