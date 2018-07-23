Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are "Birthday Dinner" Level-Official

She cozies up to him in a new leaked video.

Hitting major milestones in the early days of a relationship is always pretty cute, so three cheers for the blossoming love between Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons, who have just reached the all-important level of "Birthday Dinner Official." In what seems to be the ultimate summer of celebrity romance, the model and basketball player are looking more loved-up than ever in a video taken at Simmons’ party this weekend.

Amid endless rumors that they’re an actual couple now, Kendall was right by Ben’s side (a.k.a., the widely known and respected girlfriend seat) at his birthday celebrations. In a video shared by The Shade Room, Jenner cozies right up to him as he’s presented with an extremely good-looking birthday cake to blow out the candles. And, hey, she’s even singing with surprising amounts of enthusiasm, so you know it must be pretty serious.

Kendall and Ben, both 22, have been spending more and more time together since reports first surfaced that they were privately dating at the end of May. Speculation that things could be getting serious kicked into overdrive earlier this month, when the sports star landed himself an invite to the Kardashian July 4 celebrations at Khloe’s house. Since then, it's also emerged that the couple may have rented a (super luxury, $25,000/month) home together for the summer. Y'know, just the same as you and your Tinder dates.

There’s also the small detail that Kendall was spotted supporting ex Harry Styles at The Forum in Inglewood, California last week, but we’re not in 2013 anymore so that’s probably largely irrelevant.

