See Inside Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons' Rumored Summer Home

The couple's rental comes with a $25,000-a-month price tag.

Getty Images

In today's edition of celebrity couples moving hella fast (not today, Justin and Hailey!), Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons have reportedly rented a home together for the summer. According to real estate website Trulia, the house in question is a $25,000/month luxury pad in the West Hollywood neighborhood of L.A. The super-modern, 4,052-square foot home includes two bedrooms, a kitchen that's surely bigger than my entire apartment, and a pool complete with jacuzzi.

News of the model and NBA player's new home comes just days after Khloé Kardashian accidentally outed the couple on Instagram. In a video posted to the 34-year-old's Instagram, the Kardashian-Jenner family rings in the 4th of July. A close look at the video shows Jenner nuzzled up to Simmons—which, obviously confirms the two are a thing.

Although Jenner—who was last linked to Blake Griffin—and Simmons have yet to confirm the news themselves, E! News reports that things are getting serious. According to a source that reportedly saw the duo on a date last month, Jenner and Simmons had no problem piling on the PDA in front of their friends. "Kendall and Ben were inseparable all night and didn't leave each other's side,” the source said.

While we wait with bated breath for Jenner and Simmons to go Instagram official (they can definitely take some cues form Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson), we'll be busy scrolling through the insane photos of their summer pad and praying for an invite to the housewarming party. See the amazing place for yourself, below.

Trulia
Trulia
Trulia
Trulia
Trulia
Trulia
