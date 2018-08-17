Blake Lively is an Instagram expert when it comes to mysteriously purging pics, posting epic #TBTs, writing flirtatious captions, and, as she proved yesterday, deftly responding to critics in her comments. The good-natured burn came after Lively posted a photo of herself and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at a celebration for Reynolds' Aviation American Gin, looking—surprise!—supremely adorable. The actress captioned her photo, "Best friend. Owner of @aviationgin. Sexy AF. Here’s lookin’ at you, kid. ♥️@vancityreynolds." Sweet! Supportive! All the adjectives you'd use to describe a couple that you want to hate because they're so annoyingly cute, but can't because omg Ryan Reynolds' face and also they seem genuinely cool and I'd totally have a gin with them even though I don't drink gin!
Anyway, I digress.
One of Lively's followers wasn't quite as preoccupied with the adorable I would drink gin with them-ness of the photo—instead, she noticed that the actress had made a tactical error when it came to her Insta caption (and @ed her friend to enjoy the relatable, LOL moment): Lively had missed a space between the heart emoji and her husband's insta handle, which meant his account wasn't properly linked in the post.
MON DIEU!
But Lively, amiable Insta user that she is, had just the right response:
So, PSA: Blake Lively's reading her comments...and she isn't afraid to comment right back.