image
Today's Top Stories
1
Cardi B on Motherhood Not Stopping Her Winning
image
2
Shop the 12 Best Maxi Dresses for Fall
Veronica Mars
3
Veronica Mars Is Returning to Television
Goat
4
Jon Stewart Adopted Some Runaway Goats
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
5
Meghan's Brother Blames Prince Harry for the Feud

This is When Meghan Markle Will Have to Start Curtsying to Her Close Friend, Kate Middleton

At least you don't have to curtsy to your BFFs.

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018
Getty ImagesClive Mason

Back in 2017, royal family fans held their breath as Meghan Markle took on the challenge of giving her first-ever curtsy to the Queen, when she joined Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Christmas Day celebrations at Sandringham. The now-Duchess of Sussex nailed it—even in heeled boots and a statement hat—and since then, she’s been perfecting the formal royal greeting for her grandmother-in-law.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It’s a good job that Meghan is on her way to becoming a curtsy pro, because in the future she’ll be expected to respectfully bend the knee for other members of the royal family, her brother-in-law Prince William and close friend, Kate Middleton.

Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Prepare to suddenly feel endlessly grateful that your BFFs are not related to royalty, as Meghan will have to curtsy to her friend Kate in a formal manner that will surely be just a little bit awkward. Once William is on the throne as King, and his wife Kate becomes Queen Consort, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be expected to bow and curtsy to them at all formal events as a sign of respect for their new titles and roles in the monarchy.

In fact, even Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have to eventually bow to their own parents when they lead the monarchy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018
Getty ImagesClive Mason

It’s thought that Meghan and Kate have become increasingly good friends since the royal wedding—particularly as a result of the difficult drama that Meghan has been facing from her family recently. A source at Vanity Fair recently said: “Kate’s well aware of what Meghan is going through. Her family has been dragged through the tabloids and she knows it’s not nice. She’s made a big effort to be kind to Meghan and look out for her.”

Nothing like starting your Friday night girl time with a pizza, a bottle of rosé and a quick curtsy.

Related Story
image
Kate Middleton Doing Things
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Prince Of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration Harry and Meghan Vacation with Charles and Camilla
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan's Brother Blames Prince Harry for the Feud
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition The Strange Rule For When The Royals Have Children
image Meghan and Harry Vacationed with Amal and George
image Prince Philip Makes Rare Appearance with the Queen
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle You'll Be Able to See Meghan's Wedding Dress IRL
image William's Confusing Story About Kate and the Queen
image What Harry and Meghan Share with Will and Kate
image
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Dressing Alike
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The ICAP Charity Day Kate Middleton Had Two Very Normal Pre-Royal Jobs