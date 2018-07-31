Today's Top Stories
Why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Will Be in England Together for Meghan's Birthday

Harry and William might tag along, too.

First Annual Royal Foundation Forum
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Try as I might to keep track of every pair of Meghan Markle's jeans and handbags, the royal family is a busy group of people, and it can be hard to figure out who's where at what time. So, this is good news: they all might be back together to watch Harry and William's friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, marry videographer Daisy Jenks this Saturday, which is also Meghan's birthday. So, here's the update.

Meghan and Harry just attended the last event of their royal duties—the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club—before taking the month of August for vacation. So, cling to the information you've learned thus far, because the beloved couple is about to go off the grid.

Meanwhile, William and Kate are reportedly in Mustique as a family of five.

But wait! Soon they will soon all be together again. William and Kate will reportedly return to the U.K. for van Straubenzee's wedding in Surrey on August 4, which happens to also fall on Meghan's 37th birthday. Prince William and Prince Harry have known van Straubenzee (and his older brother, Thomas, who is Princess Charlotte's godfather) since they attended Ludgrove Prep School together.

Sentebale Polo 2018
Getty ImagesAnwar Hussein
Van Straubenzee and Jenks attended Meghan and Harry's wedding this May. They're pictured here, in London.

Jack Guinness Hosts Gentleman's Journal Summer Party
Getty ImagesDavid M. Benett

According to Tim Rooke, a Royal Photographer for Rex Shutterstock, Harry will be Charlie's best man.

I really hope to see Kate and Meghan together both for the wedding and for Meghan's birthday—the snaps of the sisters-in-law at Wimbledon together just keep me rooting for this friendship.

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Congrats, Charlie and Daisy—and happy birthday, Meghan!

