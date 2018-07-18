As much as I'd like to be married to Prince Harry (or William. Hi, Will), the massive list of rules the royal family are required to follow is enough to dissuade me. And, sure, Meghan Markle looks visibly happy now that she's the Duchess of Sussex, but a source close to the family is now claiming that the new royal is having a difficult time adjusting to said rules.

The source tells People that Meghan “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way."

They add: "I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it."

What exactly are the royal family rules, you ask? They range from the weirdly specific (royal family members are prohibited from playing the beloved board game Monopoly) to the kinda, sorta twisted (they're required to travel with an all-black outfit in the case of an unexpected funeral). Translation: You can't really blame Meghan for being confused.

Suffice it to say, the new duchess does seem to be adjusting to royal life fairly smoothly. Other than a few, understandable hiccups (like maybe getting political in Ireland) she's dealt with her royal engagements like an actual boss. Cue slow clap.