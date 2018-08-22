'AHS: Apocalypse’ Star Sarah Paulson Is Here to Ruin Game Night in This New Teaser Trailer

FX just dropped the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, and...Look, I’m a fan of game nights in my household, but Sarah Paulson as an evil bingo host? I’m shaking in my boots over here. Clearly, this isn’t your grandmother’s bingo game. Ryan Murphy always brings the scares to AHS, and the following trailer (and the link that accompanies it) definitely should be consumed in broad daylight, preferably with people around.

AHS is notoriously mum about details of what to expect from upcoming seasons, but we do know that Paulson will be doing triple-duty in her performances in this season. Not only is she reviving her Billie Dean Howard role from AHS: Murder House and AHS: Hotel, she’ll also be playing Ms. Wilhemina Venable—who appears to be the scary bingo lady from the trailer, and joining Emma Roberts and Jessica Lange’s characters from AHS: Coven by bringing back Cordelia Foxx.

Not only that, Apocalypse is apparently a crossover between Murder House and Coven, so I'm ready for Venable, Foxx, and Howard to bring us some witchy goodness when the series returns September 12.



Before then, maybe you won’t want to make bingo your game night game. How about Monopoly? Everyone loves Monopoly!

