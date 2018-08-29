image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
Prince Harry With Dogs
2
These Prince Harry Throwback Photos Are Everything
Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2018-2019 : Day Six
3
5 New Ways to Style Your Flannels
image
4
12 Incredible New Documentaries From 2018
image
5
Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display

These Prince Harry Throwback Photos From His Dorm Room Are Everything

If you look carefully, you can spot his poster of a half-naked model.

Prince Harry Celebrates The Expansion Of Coach Core At Lord's Cricket Club
Getty ImagesBen A. Pruchnie

If your long-term career plan still involves mastering that time machine, heading back ten years or so and capturing a handsome prince of England for yourself, this might help (although, hey, don’t do Meghan dirty like that). Throwback photos of Prince Harry’s time at Eton College have arrived, and the personal, heartwarming glimpses into his teenage bedroom are worth their weight in gold.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Providing further proof that the Duke of Sussex is definitely the most down-to-earth royal family member out there, the images capturing Harry at boarding school are refreshingly normal, and prove how difficult it must have been to juggle his life as a Prince and a teenager. Harry allowed photographers into his Berkshire school back in 2003, when he was just 18 years old and had completed his final exams.

Look carefully at the photo of Harry against his desk wall and you might be able to spot some toothpaste, a can of deodorant, cups of tea and a hifi system that any early '00s teen would be green with envy over. There are also the obligatory half-naked models, because let’s not forget this was the beginning his rebellious phase.

Most importantly, a photograph of his late mother, Princess Diana, takes pride of place on Harry’s desk.

Portraits of H.R.H. Prince Harry
Getty ImagesGetty Images
Prince Harry At His Desk
Getty ImagesPool/Tim Graham Picture Library

For anyone wondering why Harry seems to be dressed for a formal dance in these photos, that was actually the uniform that students at the all-boys' college were required to wear. It included a black tailcoat, matching waistcoat, false-collar, bow tie and pinstriped trousers, so all that was missing was the Hogwarts cloak.

Prince Harry Sits At Desk
Getty ImagesPool/Tim Graham Picture Library
image
Getty Images

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Prince was a popular and successful guy during his time at boarding school. As well as collecting impressive exam results before leaving, Harry was also House Captain of Games at Eton, and represented his school at rugby, cricket and polo, and was a member of the Combined Cadet Force. If it was possible, he probably would have been prom king, too.

Little did you know how much you needed a photograph of 18-year-old Prince Harry making toast for himself in a bow tie.

Related Story
image
Prince Harry’s Most Unforgettable Bad-Boy Moments
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Meghan Markle's Wedding Outfit Is Going On Display
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Meghan Markle's Debut Royal Tour Sounds Intense
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Trooping The Colour 2017 This Is the Palace Staff's Favorite Royal
Meghan Markle in Suits - Season 7 Meghan Markle's On-Screen Dad on Their Final Scene
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Ireland Why Meghan Markle’s First Royal Tour Is a Big Deal
image Kate Middleton Dressed Up for Church
image Meghan and Kate's First 100 Days as Royals
Royal Wedding prince harry meghan markle car The Meghan Markle Effect Is Now Extending to Cars
2016 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. New York. USA. Meghan Markle's Dad Reportedly Wants to Reconnect
image Prince George Had a Royal Milestone in Balmoral