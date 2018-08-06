2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Today's Top Stories
1
How Beyoncé Loved Her Body After Giving Birth
image
2
9 Biggest Moments From 'Sharp Objects' Episode 5
image
3
The 25 Most Controversial 'Bachelor' Contestants
image
4
5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
image
5
Here's Why Princess Charlotte Always Wears Dresses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Once Chose a Surprising Way to Travel to France

Spoiler: You've probably done the same thing.

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Visit The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

One of the reasons Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have so many fans is the fact that they’re just…well, pretty normal. They hold hands in public just like your average newlyweds would do, they’re constantly cracking quiet jokes to one another, and they’re not even afraid to go break protocol with a kiss every once in a while. Their normality amid the chaos of press attention is what makes them endearing, so this latest story about their choice of travel will only make you love them more.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Last December, six months before they were married at Westminster Abbey, pre-wedding Meghan and Harry decided to spend their New Year celebrations in Nice, France. But, rather than taking a private plane or luxury car as you might expect, the then-engaged couple just flew to the South of France on a scheduled British Airways flight alongside the general public.

Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein

The Daily Express reports via The Daily Mail that other travelers were shocked to see the future Duke and Duchess sitting alongside them on the plane in economy class. Trying their hardest to keep it subtle, Prince Harry reportedly disguised himself with a trusty baseball cap, while Meghan apparently wore a black beanie hat.

It’s claimed that they sat in the last row, near the bathrooms, and one passenger noted that Meghan even sat in the middle seat. (Notoriously the worst seat to be lumbered with, right?)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Of course, their decision to fly economy wasn’t totally on par with your last vacation—they were also casually joined by three bodyguards for the journey.

It’s unlikely that Meghan and Harry would be able to fly alongside the rest of us mere mortals anymore—the media frenzy surrounding the couple has only continued to increase since the royal wedding. We can probably safely assume that the next time they fly, for their tour of the Commonwealth, will be much more exclusive. The perks of marrying a Prince, hey?

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Related Story
prince harry
23 Photos Proving Prince Harry Will Be a Great Dad

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image
22 Super Religious Celebrities
Queen summer residence at Balmoral 2018 Queen Elizabeth’s Nemesis Is This Tiny Pony
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2 How Beyoncé Loved Her Body After Giving Birth
image Wow, the Royals Really Do Love Their PDA
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Says Goodbye to 'Quantico'
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Kim and Kourtney Continued That Vicious KUTWK Row
image Zendaya on Using Her Platform for Good
Meghan Markle at the First Annual Royal Foundation Forum Meghan Markle Takes Her Snacking Game Seriously
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Rehearsals - DAY 1 Demi Lovato's Statement After Being Hospitalized
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are all smiles as they are seen after attending Church service on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Church Date