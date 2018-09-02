You know how some weddings feel like they were crafted for Instagram likes? You know how annoying that usually is? Well, when it's done just right, it turns out it's actually just beautiful and amazing and impossible be to be too cynical about.

This weekend, Italian fashion blogger and designer/popular Instagram influencer Chiara Ferragni married her longtime lover, Italian musician and X-Factor Italia judge Fedez Leonardo Lucia. The ceremony was glam and Instagram-ready and the kind of thing you kind of secretly want to hate, but even more secretly just can't.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Naturally, Chiara documented the whole affair on Instagram and, just as naturally, the photos have garnered millions of likes and provided a new stable of wedding board Pinterest fodder for current brides-to-be everywhere.

According to People, Chiara and Fedez tied the knot in Sicily on Saturday, in front of friends and family. That family includes the couple's five-month-old son, Leone Lucia. The super glam, super over-the-top affair included an arbor made of hanging pink and white roses and branches of baby’s breath, a six-tier wedding cake hand-painted to match Chiara's wedding gown, a firework show, a carnival complete with a carousel and Ferris wheel, and a year's supply of FOMO.

Chiara also wore three dresses because OF COURSE she did.

Dress number one was technically for the rehearsal dinner, but it's a bridal-worthy custom Prada gown so we're including it:

Here's dress two, worn for this Disney movie-esque kiss:

Yes I do, forever 💍 A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Sep 1, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

And dress three (the second dress of the wedding night) is a "custom made Dior haute couture dress with embroderies about the song Fede wrote me to propose and all our symbols," Chiara explained on Instagram.

Here are some more pictures from the night, if you're into wedding porn:

Family 💘 #TheFerragnez A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on Sep 2, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

And here are some pictures of the carnival and fireworks, because why not?

Getty Images Claudio Lavenia

Getty Images Claudio Lavenia