Weddings Ideas & Planning Tips for 2022
These Spring 2020 Bridal Collections Are Beyond Dreamy
Attention, brides (or people who just love to look at pretty dresses like I do)—designers have just released their spring 2020 bridal collections. Here, see our favorite spring 2020 bridal collections, from Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta to Whistles.
Your Fall Wedding Outfit Cheat Sheet
Whether you're attending backyard nuptials or a City Hall ceremony.
By Sara Holzman
30 Wedding Gifts They'll Actually Use
Let's skip the blender this time, okay?
By Julia Marzovilla
Buddymoons: The Honeymoon Alternative For Non-Traditional Couples
It's a honeymoon...but with all your friends.
By Sara Holzman
Reversible Wedding Gowns Are the Two-in-One Looks Modern Brides Need
Is this the next big trend?
By Marina Liao
5 Non-Traditional Outfits for Your Wedding Weekend
It's okay if a long white gown just isn't your style.
By Julia Gall
Watch Alex Rodriguez Propose to Jennifer Lopez (Again) While They Both Work Out
These two.
By Katherine J Igoe
I Did My Own Wedding Day Makeup
Here's what I learned.
By Jennifer G. Sullivan
BHLDN's Bridesmaid Dress Quiz Will Help You Choose a Color in Less Than Three Minutes
BHLDN created a quick fun quiz to help you choose the color of your bridesmaid dresses. Find out more about the quiz and get bridesmaid dress inspiration ahead of your wedding day here.
By Rachel Epstein
The 4 Major Wedding Dress Trends for 2019
Top bridal designers tell MarieClaire.com which gorgeous details will be on their gowns next year.
By Marina Liao