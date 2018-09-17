Four months ago, the entire world witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which was broadcast across all major television networks, including BBC, NBC, E!, PBS, and Fox. (Kensington Palace even provided a livestream!) However, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may not be in luck with the same coverage for their wedding on Friday, October 12.

Eugenie, the first cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, is set to marry longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle—the same location Harry and Meghan had their wedding. Even though their ceremony will include 200+ more people than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's special day, BBC reportedly won't air the wedding because "they think the ratings will flop."

According to the Daily Mail, the network turned down the request of Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie's father, to broadcast the wedding because "they don’t think enough people will tune in and there isn’t enough support for the Yorks."



ITV, a popular commercial television channel in the U.K., may reportedly air the wedding instead, but the network has not confirmed this yet. Either way, if you plan on watching the wedding (somehow, someway!), the ceremony begins at 11 a.m. London time, which means 6 a.m. EST/3 a.m. PST. You'll definitely want to set an alarm (or five).

Bookmark this tab for later, and check back here for the official details on how to watch Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12.