Princess Eugenie's Wedding to Jack Brooksbank Will Be Broadcast on TV After All

It wouldn’t be a royal wedding without at least a little drama, would it? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the last-minute changes with her father’s health to contend with (luckily, Prince Charles was on hand to step in), and this week it’s the turn of Princess Eugenie to handle some final, logistical problems ahead of her big day. With her wedding to Jack Brooksbank now just around the corner, it seems Eugenie and the royal family have finally solved a few lingering difficulties which surrounded the broadcasting of the wedding on television.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

After an unexpected decision from the BBC, reportedly turning down televising the next royal wedding, it’s now confirmed that another British TV network, ITV, will go ahead and screen Eugenie and Jack’s wedding instead. With the channel stepping in at the eleventh hour, the wedding will now be aired after all as part of ITV’s popular daytime chat show, This Morning. The show, aptly titled This Morning At The Royal Wedding, will be presented by regular hosts, husband and wife Ruth Langford and Eamonn Holmes. It’s thought that the broadcast will run for three hours beginning at 10am UK time, providing fans with a chance to see guests arriving at St George’s Chapel, through to Eugenie leaving the Windsor venue with Jack after the marriage.

A spokesperson for ITV confirmed the news, stating: “ITV will provide coverage of the wedding of HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank on October 12 in an extended This Morning special.”

Getty Images Samir Hussein

There's been no official announcement as of yet regarding a U.S.-based broadcast but, as ITV America regularly produces royal content, it's likely that it will also secure a home for Princess Eugenie's wedding. Just last week it was reported that usual royal favorite, the BBC, had turned down the opportunity to air the upcoming wedding, in a surprising move apparently blamed on ratings concerns.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Phew. Rest assured, your much-needed, upcoming dose of royal family fairytale marriage is safe and sound.