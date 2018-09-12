With exactly one month until their wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have signed, sealed, and delivered their invitations. They reportedly invited more than 850 people to the ceremony, which is over 200 guests than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited to the same St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle venue.

Today, Vanity Fair published the first look at the invitations, which were sent out earlier this summer by Eugenie's parents, the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Here's what they say:

"His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG and Sarah, Duchess of York, request the pleasure of the company of [insert name] at the Marriage of their daughter Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York with Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday 12th October, 2018 at 11 a.m. followed by a Reception at Windsor Castle."

The invitation then specifies the return address to Buckingham Palace. It also reveals the dress code is morning coat or a day dress with a hat, which means we'll be witnessing plenty of signature royal hats throughout the day. You can see the invitation for yourself here.

For comparison, here's what Harry and Meghan's invitations looked like:

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Aside from inviting 850 people to their wedding, Eugenie and Jack also extended the invitation to 1,200 members of the public. The lucky U.K. residents will be able to see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and more members of the royal family celebrate Eugenie's big day in person.