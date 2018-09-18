image
Issa Rae Hosted an Extremely Fun-Looking Yacht Party Before the 2018 Emmys

FOMO ahead.

image
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz

Issa Rae is a visionary writer, performer, and all-around icon, and when she says she wants to do #yachtshit, she means it. Ahead of the Emmys, Rae hosted a pre-Emmy party celebrating the record number of people of color nominated for the awards this year—including her! She’s nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Insecure. Hence the massive blow-out celebration, featuring her coworkers, fellow writers, and beyond. Because is it really a yacht party if Tiffany Haddish isn’t there? (I have no idea, but if I had a yacht she’d be literally the first person I’d invite.)

To be fair, Issa did warn us that she would be doing yacht shit well into the future—she tweeted about it just last year:

But this year, the photos from this year really speak for themselves. Warning: You will get FOMO from these pics:

Tracee Ellis Ross! Secret: When I'm nervous before a meeting or a date, I like to picture Tracee Ellis Ross pep-talking me about what a warrior goddess I am. That's probably normal, right?


Amanda Seales! I can feel the littyness from here!

Scandal writer Raamla Mohamed! Gotta love that Issa invited the writers who bring these characters we love to life.

Tiffany Haddish is the captain now!

Okay, I need to stop looking at these because they’re making my existence feel pointless. Good luck at the Emmys tonight, everyone!

