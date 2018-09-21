image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Beginner's Guide to the Midterm Elections
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019 : Day Six
3
5 Fresh Ways to Style Your Leather Jacket
2 dope queens Unqualified
4
The 14 Best Podcasts of 2018
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch
5
Prince Harry Stealing Snacks at Meghan's Launch

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her "Lovely" Friendship with Drake

Twitter had a lot of feelings after she revealed that he gives her boy advice.

image
Netflix Hosts The Golden Globes After Party At The Waldorf Astoria
Getty ImagesKevin Mazur

While walking the Emmys red carpet on Monday night, Millie Bobby Brown revealed details about Brown's friendship with Drake—saying that they frequently text and that Drake, 31, even gives Millie, 14, boy advice.

"I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. You know, we text—we just texted each other the other day and he was like, 'I miss you so much.' And I was like, 'I miss you more.' He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When asked if he ever gives her advice Millie responded, "About boys! He helps me. He’s great. He’s wonderful. I love him." You can watch the full interview with the Stranger Things star below.

Thanks to their age difference, Twitter had a lot of feelings about Millie and Drake's close friendship—but a few days later, Millie defended her relationship with the rapper on her Instagram story.

"Why you gotta make a lovely friendship your headline? You guys are weird...For real. I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," she wrote. "I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. You don't get to choose that for me. It's nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendship...jeez" with an emoji peace sign.

image
Instagram / @MillieBobbyBrown

In other words, Millie Bobby Brown just shut. it. down.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quit Twitter Over a Nasty Meme
image
Drake Is Officially a #Daddy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Jane Fonda Finally Feels Like She Made It
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet Chrissy Teigen is the "Tough Guy" Parent at Home
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Prince Harry's Awkward But Adorable Kiss Moment
Adidas Falcon FW18 Launch: Gas Station Pop-up Kylie's Baby Daughter Stormi is Almost Walking
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Prince Harry Stealing Snacks at Meghan's Launch
image Reese Witherspoon's New Crate & Barrel Line Is Out
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Watch Harry Help Meghan Fix Her Hair in the Wind
image Veronica Mars Is Returning to Television
image Joe Alwyn Talks About Taylor for the First Time
BRITAIN-ROYALS-FIRE-LITERATURE Meghan Markle Casually Serves Food to Her Guests