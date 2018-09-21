Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her "Lovely" Friendship with Drake

While walking the Emmys red carpet on Monday night, Millie Bobby Brown revealed details about Brown's friendship with Drake—saying that they frequently text and that Drake, 31, even gives Millie, 14, boy advice.

"I love him. I met him in Australia and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. You know, we text—we just texted each other the other day and he was like, 'I miss you so much.' And I was like, 'I miss you more.' He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When asked if he ever gives her advice Millie responded, "About boys! He helps me. He’s great. He’s wonderful. I love him." You can watch the full interview with the Stranger Things star below.

Thanks to their age difference, Twitter had a lot of feelings about Millie and Drake's close friendship—but a few days later, Millie defended her relationship with the rapper on her Instagram story.

"Why you gotta make a lovely friendship your headline? You guys are weird...For real. I'm lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance," she wrote. "I'm very blessed to have amazing people in my life. You don't get to choose that for me. It's nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendship...jeez" with an emoji peace sign.

Instagram / @MillieBobbyBrown

In other words, Millie Bobby Brown just shut. it. down.