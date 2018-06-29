Drake Is Officially a #Daddy

It's true: Drake, resident good guy, has a child. I'll be spending my Friday night analyzing all 25 songs on the rapper's fifth studio album, Scorpion, but first I can't ignore the so-obvious-it-hurts lyrics blasted all over my timeline that confirms he has a son. Will I be okay? Eventually. You will, too.

The album, which hosts hit singles like "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and "Diplomatic Immunity," is split into an A side and a B side. It's partially a rebuttal to Drake's long-standing feud with Pusha T—the 41-year-old rapper who was the first to claim that Drake was hiding a child. Drake decided to directly address this on his song, "Emotionless."

“I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid. From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate. Until staring at your seed, you could never relate."

But that's not all. On the A side of his album in the song, "8 Out of 10," he raps:

“Kiss my son on the forehead, then kiss your ass goodbye."

And then the big one on the B side titled, "March 14:"



"I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe

That shit is in stone, sealed and signed

She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine

Single father, I hate when I hear it

I used to challenge my parents on every album

Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent

Always promised the family unit

I wanted it to be different because I've been through it

But this is the harsh truth now

I got an empty crib for my empty crib

I only met you one time, introduced you to St. Nick

I think he must’ve brought you like 20 gifts

Your mother say you’re growing so fast that they don’t really fit, but man, you know

I still have to get it for my boy tho, you know

October baby for irony sake, of course

I got this 11 tatted on me, now it is yours

And believe me, I can’t wait to get 100 more

They say in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town

Hopefully by the time you hear this, you and your mother will have come around

Instead of always cutting each other down

God willing, I got a good feeling

You got a good spirit, we’ll talk more when you hear this

My G"

The lyrics basically admit that Drake is estranged from his son (who's reportedly named Adonis) and his baby mama (who's rumored to be Sophie Brussaux). This may change a lot of fans' perspective of the rapper, but honestly I'm okay with it.

I don't know the back story, but he's still an incredible rapper who has done some pretty incredible things. Let's not forget about the time he paid for the groceries of Miami supermarket shoppers, enlisted 22-year-old Karena Evans to take entire creative direction over his music videos, made an iconic girl-power anthem, and showed the world how much he loves his bed and his momma.

Like his ex Rihanna, the original Good Girl Gone Bad, he is now the Good Boy Gone Bad. Frankly, I'm not mad about this. The #Daddy jokes are out of this world, but I'll refrain...for now.

SCORPION OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS 🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:29pm PDT

You can stream the entire album on Spotify here.