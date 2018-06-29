Drake Is Officially a #Daddy

It's true: Drake, resident good guy, has a child. I'll be spending my Friday night analyzing all 25 songs on the rapper's fifth studio album, Scorpion, but first I can't ignore the so-obvious-it-hurts lyrics blasted all over my timeline that confirms he has a son. Will I be okay? Eventually. You will, too.
The album, which hosts hit singles like "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and "Diplomatic Immunity," is split into an A side and a B side. It's partially a rebuttal to Drake's long-standing feud with Pusha T—the 41-year-old rapper who was the first to claim that Drake was hiding a child. Drake decided to directly address this on his song, "Emotionless."
“I wasn't hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid. From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate. Until staring at your seed, you could never relate."
But that's not all. On the A side of his album in the song, "8 Out of 10," he raps:
“Kiss my son on the forehead, then kiss your ass goodbye."
And then the big one on the B side titled, "March 14:"
"I had to come to terms with the fact that it's not a maybe
That shit is in stone, sealed and signed
She not my lover like Billie Jean, but the kid is mine
Single father, I hate when I hear it
I used to challenge my parents on every album
Now I'm embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent
Always promised the family unit
I wanted it to be different because I've been through it
But this is the harsh truth now
I got an empty crib for my empty crib
I only met you one time, introduced you to St. Nick
I think he must’ve brought you like 20 gifts
Your mother say you’re growing so fast that they don’t really fit, but man, you know
I still have to get it for my boy tho, you know
October baby for irony sake, of course
I got this 11 tatted on me, now it is yours
And believe me, I can’t wait to get 100 more
They say in two weeks you’re supposed to come in town
Hopefully by the time you hear this, you and your mother will have come around
Instead of always cutting each other down
God willing, I got a good feeling
You got a good spirit, we’ll talk more when you hear this
My G"
The lyrics basically admit that Drake is estranged from his son (who's reportedly named Adonis) and his baby mama (who's rumored to be Sophie Brussaux). This may change a lot of fans' perspective of the rapper, but honestly I'm okay with it.
I don't know the back story, but he's still an incredible rapper who has done some pretty incredible things. Let's not forget about the time he paid for the groceries of Miami supermarket shoppers, enlisted 22-year-old Karena Evans to take entire creative direction over his music videos, made an iconic girl-power anthem, and showed the world how much he loves his bed and his momma.
Like his ex Rihanna, the original Good Girl Gone Bad, he is now the Good Boy Gone Bad. Frankly, I'm not mad about this. The #Daddy jokes are out of this world, but I'll refrain...for now.
You can stream the entire album on Spotify here.