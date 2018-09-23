image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
Hillary Clinton Just Endorsed These Trailblazers
Street Style - LFW September 2018
3
Shop Ban.do's Huge End-of-Summer Warehouse Sale
Preparations for Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan
4
Doria Ragland Is Getting Closer to the Royals
image
5
The 5 Biggest Fall Hair Trends of 2018

An Expert Says the Royal Family Needs to Reach Out to Meghan's Family and End the Ongoing Media Drama

image
Getty ImagesYouTube

The latest chapter in the ongoing saga that is Thomas Markle vs. the royal family brings in a new player: Dr. Anna Whitelock. Whitelock, a royal historian and commentator, weighed in on the drama surrounding Meghan Markle's family in a new interview with Express — and her expert opinion is that the royal family needs to be doing more about this ~whole thing~.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"I think as soon as, or even before, the engagement was announced there should have been a kind of family liaison officer who would go to the Markle family and prepare and advise them," she said. "I think it is just naivety that this family from America which has no knowledge or experience of Royal circles would somehow be able to manage it all."

She puts a lot of the responsibility directly on the royal family, who she says haven't "handled" the relationship with Meghan's family.

"It does not look like they have particularly handled that part of the relationship," she said. Actually, the Markles are a different kind of family and that has not really been managed in a way. I think the Palace really hopes that they can get back on track, that Meghan Markle’s father does not continue being this issue that is being played out."

Whitelock also said it's important to remember, as members of the public, that Meghan's family can't be compared to Kate Middleton's, who were much more well-equipped to deal with the increased scrutiny that comes with being royal in-laws.

"It was always going to be a different prospect for Kate Middleton," she explained. "Her family were more typical for marrying into the Royal family. I mean they were not aristocrats, but they were upper middle-class and they knew how these things worked. They were not new to this in the way that the Markle family have been."

Express
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews George and Charlotte Were Cute at Another Wedding
Warrior Games Exhibition VIP Preview Party Isabella Calthorpe Reportedly Made Kate Jealous
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Doria Ragland Spotted at LAX After Visit to UK
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Meghan Markle's Hidden Wedding Tribute to Harry
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Meghan and Beatrice Wore the Same Skirt
image Meghan and Kate's First Royal Speeches, Compared
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Visit YoungMinds Mental Health Charity Helpline Kate Middleton's Pre-Royal Net Worth Is So High
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Tour Australia And New Zealand - Day 16 Why Kate Is Skipping Will's Trip to Africa
image Princess Eugenie's Wedding Cost Causing Outrage
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Prince Harry's Awkward But Adorable Kiss Moment