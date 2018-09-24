Female fist of golden color
Today's Top Stories
1
What to Know About the Walkout Today
image
2
The 7 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy ASAP
image
3
Mika Brzezinski Regrets Nothing
The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt
4
Serena and Meghan Are "Relying on Each Other"
image
5
Hillary Clinton Just Endorsed These Trailblazers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Flirted Adorably During the Coach Core Awards

I'm only wearing heels to sporting events from now on.

image
image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Coach Core Awards this afternoon, and there was a lot going on. The event started with Meghan playing catch with a ball (in heels!) and doing drills looking like a pro. Harry stood on the other side of the gym doing the same (sans heels).

Meghan looked relaxed and in her element while meeting with 60 graduating We Are Coach Core apprentices with Harry at Loughborough University, a public research university about two hours north of Kensington Palace. (They traveled by train to get there.) The royal couple did not hold back on the PDA, hugging and showing their affection for each other before engaging in some friendly flirty competition on the court.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

They met together in the middle of the gym for a basketball game to see who could shoot the most hoops. Harry is seen looking back at his wife, most likely to check and see who actually has the skills. At first Meghan seemed to be taking the lead, but Harry ended up winning.

The Duchess wore a polished navy Oscar de la Renta top and black Altuzarra trousers to accompany her stilettos. Back in 2013, the Duchess of Cambridge played volleyball in heels while attending a SportsAid athlete workshop in London, so it's not unusual for royals to go for a...slightly less casual look when there's sports involved. Meghan and Kate are clearly women of many talents.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends A Sportaid Athlete Workshop
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Behold a five-part series of Harry and Meghan's flirty competition:

"Wait, is she really going to take this seriously?"

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

"Yes, she's taking it seriously. I have no worries, though."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

"Hold up, I definitely scored more points than you."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

"No you didn't. Keep going."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesWPA Pool

"Fine, you did. It's just a game. I still love you."

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Related Stories
image
See Meghan and Harry at the Coach Core Awards
image
Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image What Tiara Will Eugenie Wear on Her Wedding Day?
The Queen The First Gay Royal Wedding has Taken Place
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers
image See Meghan and Harry at the Coach Core Awards
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle 5 Facts About Royal Family Friend Sophie Carter
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Germany - Day 3 Princess Charlotte Stole Kate's Wedding Purse
The Duchess Of Sussex Hosts 'Together' Cookbook Launch Meghan Always Planned on Having Her Own Cookbook
image Harry and Meghan Took One Risk With Their Wedding
The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt Serena and Meghan Are "Relying on Each Other"
image George and Charlotte Were Cute at Another Wedding