Meghan Markle Wears a Polished Navy Top and Trousers to the Coach Core Awards

She even tossed around a ball in heels.

image
image
Getty Images

Meghan Markle's royal duties are ramping up after the summer break. Last week, she hosted a luncheon to celebrate her charity cookbook at Kensington Palace. Today, she and Prince Harry attended the We Are Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University in England. The couple will each present an award during the ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of young people who are part of Coach Core's programs.

For the event, Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta navy top and black trousers by Altuzarra. The last time she debuted an all-black suit was earlier this month at the WellChild Awards. She wore a pantsuit set from Altuzarra and it appears Meghan might have recycled the bottoms for today's event. The ensemble was a sleek and sophisticated outfit, and one that Meghan could move in. In fact, she was spotted tossing the ball while wearing high heels, proving you don't need to be in sweatpants to be sporty. She kept her accessories to a minimum.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Tomorrow, Meghan will attend the opening of Oceania at the Royal Academy, where she will see exhibits from New Zealand, Fiji, and more. She and Prince Harry will be visiting these places in October for their first royal tour.

