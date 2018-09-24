image
See Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Coach Core Awards

Meghan played catch in heels, naturally.

image
image
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are meeting with 60 graduating young Coach Core apprentices for the We Are Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University, a public research university about two hours north of Kensington Palace.

Coach Core's apprenticeship program "helps young people 16-24 years old who are not in education, employment, or training to build a career by producing well-rounded sports professionals and role models for children in their communities," per The Royal Foundation. According to Kensington Palace, it "aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people."

In 2016, Prince Harry attended an event with Olympic gold medal gymnast Max Whitlock (pictured below) to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship program, but today he's joined by Meghan to support the organization.

Prince Harry Celebrates The Expansion Of Coach Core At Lord's Cricket Club
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
Prince Harry Celebrates The Expansion Of Coach Core At Lord's Cricket Club
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

The last time Meghan attended an engagement related to sports, she was on a field in Ireland and wore heels (!)—a very bold move. This time, she wore a navy Oscar de la Renta top, black Altuzarra trousers, and heels looking stunning, per usual. The Duchess chose a completely different look than her blue Smythe coat, Tuxe blouse, Misha Nonoo skirt, and Sarah Flint pumps she wore to her cookbook launch at Kensington Palace with her mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry last week.

The royal couple showed lots of PDA hugging and looking very affectionate on the basketball court.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

The Duchess is even shown playing catch in heels, as one does.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Coach Core Awards
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Ah, sports.

