See Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Coach Core Awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are meeting with 60 graduating young Coach Core apprentices for the We Are Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University, a public research university about two hours north of Kensington Palace.

Coach Core's apprenticeship program "helps young people 16-24 years old who are not in education, employment, or training to build a career by producing well-rounded sports professionals and role models for children in their communities," per The Royal Foundation. According to Kensington Palace, it "aims to harness the power of sport, and its ability to change lives and empower young people."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In 2016, Prince Harry attended an event with Olympic gold medal gymnast Max Whitlock (pictured below) to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship program, but today he's joined by Meghan to support the organization.

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

Getty Images Max Mumby/Indigo

The last time Meghan attended an engagement related to sports, she was on a field in Ireland and wore heels (!)—a very bold move. This time, she wore a navy Oscar de la Renta top, black Altuzarra trousers, and heels looking stunning, per usual. The Duchess chose a completely different look than her blue Smythe coat, Tuxe blouse, Misha Nonoo skirt, and Sarah Flint pumps she wore to her cookbook launch at Kensington Palace with her mother, Doria Ragland, and Prince Harry last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Loughborough University for the @WeAreCoachCore awards pic.twitter.com/xiIvmnH3uO — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 24, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at @lborouniversity for the @WeAreCoachCore Awards.

This is Meghan’s second time at a #CoachCore event after she and Harry visited a programme in Nottingham last October. pic.twitter.com/XijIXfEMN2 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2018

The royal couple showed lots of PDA hugging and looking very affectionate on the basketball court.

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

The Duchess is even shown playing catch in heels, as one does.

And Meghan throws a ball in heels! @WeAreCoachCore pic.twitter.com/LASnZK5hZJ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 24, 2018

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, taking part in a netball passing drill as Harry takes his place at the other side of the gym pic.twitter.com/XahQULF4Kx — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 24, 2018

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Getty Images Samir Hussein

Getty Images Chris Jackson

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Ah, sports.