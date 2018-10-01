image
Today's Top Stories
1
Up Your Trench Coat Game: Our Top 10 Picks
Marijuana Leaf over yellow background
2
The Midterm Elections Will Be Big for Marijuana
image
3
Lana Del Rey Confronts Kanye West About MAGA Hat
image
4
Vanessa Hua Opens Up About 'A River of Stars'
image
5
Two Survivors Powerfully Confronted a Senator

Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Just Apologized to The Duchess on Live Television

"Families can be this way when there's confusion and people are hurt."

The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Having clearly not received the response that she was looking for from across the pond, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle travelled to the UK this week, in an attempt to try and see her Duchess sibling face-to-face. Unsurprisingly, her efforts don’t seem to have worked, so instead she’s gone on television again to talk about it some more.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Appearing on Jeremy Vine’s talkshow on Monday morning, Samantha further addressed the "Markle Debacle" drama that’s been ongoing since Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry first became serious. But, interestingly, her latest interview took a different angle to the usual appearances, as Samantha seemingly expressed regret over her past behavior towards Meghan, and even issued a personal apology to the Duchess of Sussex.

Following a brief visit to Buckingham Palace (the outside of it, at least), Samantha spoke directly to Meghan, saying: "I would just say that there is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to."

“I think everybody was hurt not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included, and we all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve. The hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed, but believe it or not, it doesn't mean that we love you any less, I just think that families can be this way when there's confusion and people are hurt.”

Attempting a new angle to reach out, rather than her usual approach, Samantha added: “Moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

At least it's something different for Samantha—but does it make up for the endless, tell-all interviews sharing private, personal family information? A whole lot of embarrassment in Meghan's new role as royalty? Literally calling her new husband a hamster on his birthday? I mean...I'd at least send some flowers.

Related Story
image
Outfits Meghan Markle Wouldn't Wear Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Qatar Goodwood Festival - Day 3 How to Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image How Similar Will Eugenie's Wedding Be to Meghan's?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Glorious Goodwood Eugenie and Jack's Wedding WILL Be on TV After All
Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1 Princess Eugenie's Wedding China is Confusing
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION Harry and Meghan's Final Wedding Cost Revealed
Investec Derby Festival: Derby Day This Could Be Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress
image Who Is Theodora Rose Williams?
Steam and Rye - Launch Party - Inside Kate Middleton's Brother Is a Tour Guide Now
image How Meghan Is Following Elizabeth and Diana's Lead
Sentebale Polo 2018 How Harry Has Become "More Aloof" Since Wedding