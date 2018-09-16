date rape drugs, undercover colors
Today's Top Stories
1
This Dime-Sized Test Can Tell If Your Drink's Safe
 
2
The 9 Fashion Trends to Know for Spring 2019
image
3
5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
Savage x Fenty - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week
4
Slick Woods Went Into Labor at Rihanna's NYFW Show
 
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, Sept. 14 Edition

Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Posted a Savage Birthday Message to Prince Harry

image
Getty Images

On Saturday, Prince Harry celebrated his 34th birthday. Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, took the occasion as a chance to dig in and make the gulf between Meghan and her dad's side of the family a little wider.

Related Story
image
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle's Family
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In a tweet sent from her private account, Samantha went after Prince Harry, calling him out for not wishing Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, a happy birthday in July.

"Happy Birthday Harry!," Samantha wrote. "As you 'mack down' on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your father-in-law."

image
Twitter

She also attached a GIF of a hamster housing a birthday cake, just to add a little oomph to the insult (although, the GIF is mostly just adorable, so not sure if it had the desired effect).

This is just the latest in a long line of brutal messages Samantha has posted to social media railing against Meghan and the royal family. In July, when Meghan and Harry visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London, she also criticized the couple for not pay enough attention to Thomas Markle.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal," she tweeted at the time.

image
Twitter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan hasn't been on social media since she became engaged to Harry (and therefore wouldn't necessarily see the messages at all), but that didn't stop Samantha from continuing her tirade.

"Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How cold can you be and look in the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right."

K.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Comparing Royal Family Wedding Invitations
image These Are the Royal Family's Secret Code Names
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Luxembourg Kate Middleton Launching First Solo Campaign
image
NYFW Looks Inspired by the Royal Family
image Kate Middleton Founded a Drinking Club in College
Celebrities Attend Wimbledon Meghan Markle Wears a Disguise While Out in London
image This Sign Shows Prince Harry May Be Missing Meghan
Diplomatic Reception At Buckingham Palace A Rare Royal Tiara is Up For Sale
image All of the Details on Princess Eugenie's Wedding
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Outline Plans For Heads Together Ahead Of The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon You're About to See a Lot More of Kate Middleton