Today's Top Stories
1
Go See Tessa Thompson's "Sorry to Bother You"
2
Required Listening: The Best Love Songs of 2018
3
I Found the World's Best White Sneakers
4
Why Face Oil Will Give You the Best Skin Ever
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton
5
Here's The Cutest "Unofficial" Photo of Louis

Thomas Markle Says Meghan Markle Looks "Terrified" With the Rest of the Royal Family

He's back at it again with the interviews.

Getty Images

Remember when Thomas Markle caused an unnecessary amount of drama for his daughter, Meghan Markle, 48 hours before her wedding to Prince Harry? If not, you can brush up on the chronicles of Thomas Markle here. The short version: It wasn't good. Now, Thomas is talking to the press again, telling The Sun that Meghan looks "terrified" during outings with her new husband and the rest of the royal family.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile ... I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now."
He continues, "This one isn’t even a stage smile—this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure. There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”

Following his comments about Meghan's emotional state, Thomas, now a style expert, added his thoughts on the royal family's fashion choices, which he says is "like something out of an old movie." (Keep in mind that Meghan hasn't had the best relationship with her father over the years, and is much closer to her mother, Doria Ragland.)

It's unclear how much Thomas was paid for this recent interview, but before Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19 he made thousands of dollars for staging paparazzi photos of himself trying on a suit and researching the royal family in an internet café to learn more about his daughter's soon-t0-be in-laws.

I imagine Prince Harry (still) won't be meeting Meghan's father anytime soon.

Related Stories
Thomas Markle Talks Missing the Royal Wedding
Meghan Markle's Dad Lashes Out at the Queen

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton Here's The Cutest "Unofficial" Photo of Louis
See Prince Louis' Official Christening Portraits
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why Meghan Markle Couldn't Wear a Hat at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Wore an Amazing Dress to Wimbledon
Serena Williams' Wimbledon Speech Was Emotional
What Meghan Markle Spends on Clothing
Meghan Markle and Emma Watson Twin at Wimbledon
Meghan Markle's Wimbledon Style Comparison
See Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle At Wimbledon
Queen Not Look Amused While Waiting for Trump