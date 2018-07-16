Remember when Thomas Markle caused an unnecessary amount of drama for his daughter, Meghan Markle, 48 hours before her wedding to Prince Harry? If not, you can brush up on the chronicles of Thomas Markle here. The short version: It wasn't good. Now, Thomas is talking to the press again, telling The Sun that Meghan looks "terrified" during outings with her new husband and the rest of the royal family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile ... I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now."

He continues, "This one isn’t even a stage smile—this is a pained smile. That might be just having a couple of bad days. I don’t know. It really worries me. I think she’s under too much pressure. There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family.”

Following his comments about Meghan's emotional state, Thomas, now a style expert, added his thoughts on the royal family's fashion choices, which he says is "like something out of an old movie." (Keep in mind that Meghan hasn't had the best relationship with her father over the years, and is much closer to her mother, Doria Ragland.)

It's unclear how much Thomas was paid for this recent interview, but before Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19 he made thousands of dollars for staging paparazzi photos of himself trying on a suit and researching the royal family in an internet café to learn more about his daughter's soon-t0-be in-laws.

I imagine Prince Harry (still) won't be meeting Meghan's father anytime soon.