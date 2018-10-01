Lana Del Rey, Hero, Responds to Kanye West Wearing a MAGA Hat (Again)

If you couldn't tell from the MAGA hat he frequently wears, Kanye West is a Donald Trump supporter. The president's rhetoric has given white nationalists and neo-Nazis permission to express their radical, unethical, and inhumane views, which is one of the many reasons fans—and celebrities—are confused and concerned about West's support for Trump.

One of those celebrities happen to be Lana Del Rey, who performed at Kim and Kanye's wedding in 2014. Yesterday, Kanye posted an Instagram of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on a plane with the caption, "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

Lana replied to West directly on his photo:

"Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism—none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country."

She continues, "If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous then you need an intervention as much as he does—something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed."

Instagram / @kanyewest

And that, my friends, is how you do it. Cheers to Lana.