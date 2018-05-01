Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Wolf's Most Brutal WHCD Jokes
2
'Westworld' Season 2 Timelines Guide
3
A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
4
The Best Pics From Our Fresh Faces Party
5
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness

Kanye West Says Slavery Was "A Choice" in New Interview

The rapper got candid on TMZ and Twitter reacted immediately.

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kanye West decided to take his Twitter rants to the TMZ newsroom after publicly declaring his support for Donald Trump. West starts off the conversation with TMZ by once again referencing his love for the president, whom he calls "his boy:"

"I just love Trump, that's my boy. Trump is one of rap's favorite people. I'm in hip-hop, but I'm not just hip-hop. I'm part of a black community. People try to minimize me to artist, hip-hop, black community. I'm always going to represent that, but I also represent the world."

The conversation suddenly jumps to slavery.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it's all y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word "prison" because "slavery" goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery, Holocaust, Holocaust, Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites are one race—we're the human race."

The camera then flips back to the TMZ office after the interview is finished and Kanye shouts, "Do you feel that I'm being free and I'm thinking free?"

A TMZ staffer, hero, then stands up and replies to Kanye with this objectively very eloquent response:

"I actually don't think you're thinking anything. What you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought. And the reason why I feel like that is because, Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion, you're entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequences behind everything that you just said. While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was 'a choice.' Frankly, I'm disappointed, I'm appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something that, to me, that's not real. Bro, you gotta be responsible man."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kanye runs over to the staffer: "Bro, I'm sorry I hurt you." Watch the full video for yourself below:

It seems that much of the Twitterverse, which wasted no time reacting to Kanye's controversial comments, is on Team TMZ staffer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Related Stories
Twitter Reacts to Kanye West's MAGA Hat
John Legend's Texts to Kanye West on MAGA Tweets
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
You Can Buy a Coin with Harry and Meghan's Faces
Busy Philipps Lands Her Own Late-Night Talk Show
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle on Getting Into the TV Industry
Louis' Birth Certificate Shows Will & Kate's Jobs
Meghan and Harry Have Some New Neighbors
Blake Lively green suit Blake Lively Deletes All Instagrams
Kanye West Shares Pic of Saint Kissing Chicago
Kim and Tristan Have Unfollowed Each Other
Aidy Bryant Had a Surprise Wedding This Weekend
Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Were Spotted Kissing