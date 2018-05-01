Kanye West Says Slavery Was "A Choice" in New Interview

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Kanye West decided to take his Twitter rants to the TMZ newsroom after publicly declaring his support for Donald Trump. West starts off the conversation with TMZ by once again referencing his love for the president, whom he calls "his boy:"

"I just love Trump, that's my boy. Trump is one of rap's favorite people. I'm in hip-hop, but I'm not just hip-hop. I'm part of a black community. People try to minimize me to artist, hip-hop, black community. I'm always going to represent that, but I also represent the world."

The conversation suddenly jumps to slavery.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it's all y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word "prison" because "slavery" goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery, Holocaust, Holocaust, Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites are one race—we're the human race."

The camera then flips back to the TMZ office after the interview is finished and Kanye shouts, "Do you feel that I'm being free and I'm thinking free?"

A TMZ staffer, hero, then stands up and replies to Kanye with this objectively very eloquent response:

"I actually don't think you're thinking anything. What you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought. And the reason why I feel like that is because, Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion, you're entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequences behind everything that you just said. While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was 'a choice.' Frankly, I'm disappointed, I'm appalled, and brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something that, to me, that's not real. Bro, you gotta be responsible man."

Kanye runs over to the staffer: "Bro, I'm sorry I hurt you." Watch the full video for yourself below:

It seems that much of the Twitterverse, which wasted no time reacting to Kanye's controversial comments, is on Team TMZ staffer.

I don’t have the energy for nonsense but Kanye saying slavery was a choice reiterates my previous statements about how dangerous his trite, shallow ramblings are. He is not a free thinker. He is a free moron who doesn’t read. Do not @ me. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 1, 2018

Kanye debating slavery on TMZ is the kind of wack shit you'd see playing on a television in the background during The Purge. — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) May 1, 2018

Kanye is a dangerous caricature of an “free thinking” black person in America. Frankly, I am disgusted and I’m over it. Also (I can’t believe I have to say this): Slavery was far from a choice. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 1, 2018

Hey @kanyewest,



Slavery was not a "choice."



You being ignorant is a "choice."



You supporting racist like Trump is a "choice."



You disparaging your own culture and race is a "choice"



You going on tv and disrespecting your ancestors who went through slavery is a "choice." — Together we rise 🌊 (@Matsamon) May 1, 2018

To say slavery was a choice isn’t only deluded, it’s insensitive, it’s hateful and it’s demeaning

You’re insinuating that these people voluntarily and willingly participated in their own suppression for centuries. Fuck Kanye — Tumi. (@Da_Voc) May 1, 2018

Kanye West said to TMZ that “Slavery was a choice.”



If you’re still stanning this man, then it says a lot about you 😷. — Luke Waltham (@lukewaltham) May 1, 2018

Kanye West just said that "slavery for 400 years" "sounds like a choice".



No one chooses to be beaten mercilessly, auctioned to the highest bidder, or separated from their loved ones arbitrarily.



Last week I defended his right to support Trump.

Today, I proclaim him INSANE! — Ed Krassenstein 💎 (@EdKrassen) May 1, 2018

kanye thinks slavery was an unpaid internship — Alazar Moges (@zarzarbinkss) May 1, 2018

kanye omari west, the son of a black panther, whose mother participated in sit-ins, sat his black ass down at TMZ and said that 400 years of slavery sounded like a choice. — ⚡️ (@baeElectronica) May 1, 2018

Kanye referred to slavery as a choice today...sooooo 2018 appears to be right on schedule. pic.twitter.com/DcgslhQ8pN — Philip "Dragon Energy" DeFranco (@PhillyD) May 1, 2018

A bit of money and status and Kanye really thinks Slavery was our fault. Our choice. Imagine that. — Rai (@ItsRaifa) May 1, 2018

Y'all not gon convince me Donda didn't have Kanye read something about slavery. No way. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) May 1, 2018

When Kanye said Slavery was a choice. pic.twitter.com/9MWaSmDBTH — bhad boys (@badmemes69) May 1, 2018

I miss the old Kanye, straight from the Go Kanye

Chop up the soul Kanye, set on his goals Kanye

I hate the new Kanye, the bad mood Kanye

The always rude Kanye, spaz in the news Kanye



The “I think slavery was a choice” Kanye pic.twitter.com/ikUu8Znrnc — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 1, 2018

Someone tell @kanyewest africans won't take his utterances on slavery lighty — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) May 1, 2018

Update: Kanye takes the lead and cancels himself by saying slavery was a choice — headwrap mamí (@yaassciarra) May 1, 2018