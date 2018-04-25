Kanye Tweeted a Picture of Himself in a MAGA Hat, Donald Trump Retweets Him

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Shortly after Kim Kardashian defended her husband Kanye West's newly resurrected Twitter rants, classifying him as a "a free thinker," West tweeted a picture of himself in a "Make America Great Again" hat with the caption, "We got love" posing with two unidentified men.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And noted that his hat has been autographed by DJT himself.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Earlier in the day, Kanye tweeted that he and Trump "are both dragon energy. He is my brother."

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Donald Trump, active Twitter user, immediately saw the tweet showing the support for him. Trump then quote-tweeted Kanye saying, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Despite Kanye's support for Trump, Kardashian emphasizes that she does not have the same feelings as her husband and claims he doesn't necessarily agree with Trump's politics.

"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics."

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine

He never said he agrees with his politics — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

"Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

She called out the media for questioning Kanye's mental health stating, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line."

Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye himself also reiterated—at Kim's request—that he does "not agree with everything Trump does."

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

And then declared his interest (again) in running for president in 2024 with a simple tweet.

As of press time Kanye has tweeted 56 times today since his first tweet pointing out that a glass is neither half-empty nor half-full, but always full.

