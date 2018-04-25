Kanye Tweeted a Picture of Himself in a MAGA Hat, Donald Trump Retweets Him

Shortly after Kim Kardashian defended her husband Kanye West's newly resurrected Twitter rants, classifying him as a "a free thinker," West tweeted a picture of himself in a "Make America Great Again" hat with the caption, "We got love" posing with two unidentified men.
And noted that his hat has been autographed by DJT himself.
Earlier in the day, Kanye tweeted that he and Trump "are both dragon energy. He is my brother."
Donald Trump, active Twitter user, immediately saw the tweet showing the support for him. Trump then quote-tweeted Kanye saying, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"
Despite Kanye's support for Trump, Kardashian emphasizes that she does not have the same feelings as her husband and claims he doesn't necessarily agree with Trump's politics.
"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics."
"Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."
She called out the media for questioning Kanye's mental health stating, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line."
Kanye himself also reiterated—at Kim's request—that he does "not agree with everything Trump does."
And then declared his interest (again) in running for president in 2024 with a simple tweet.
As of press time Kanye has tweeted 56 times today since his first tweet pointing out that a glass is neither half-empty nor half-full, but always full.