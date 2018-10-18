I don't know about you, but it's been very tough sleeping at night not knowing what that second ring is on Prince Harry's right finger—and why he's suddenly wearing it throughout his royal tour with Meghan Markle. I mean, really, how could you miss it?

Harry has decided to accessorize his platinum wedding band with a thick black ring that is more noticeable than any piece of jewelry Meghan has ever worn. Clearly, he doesn't follow in his wife's minimal accessorizing footsteps. However, after much confusion from fans, it's more than just a titanium ring the Duke is wearing—it's actually a really cool sleep and fitness tracker, according to People.

Considering him and Meghan are completing 76 engagements over a 16-day period, it makes sense that Harry would want to make sure he's maintaining his health. (Jet lag, who?) Motiv has a similar ring available, which you can buy here and currently retails for $200, $99 less than Harry's actual Oura ring. Chic!

Getty Images

Pool/Samir Hussein

Harry and Meghan are currently on day three of their royal tour. Tonight, they'll start day four and head to Bondi Beach to meet with OneWave, a local surfing group that raises awareness on mental health, amongst other organizations. Harry will also climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Meghan won't be joining him because, well, she's pregnant and that's dangerous.