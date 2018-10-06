image
Prince Harry Is Scheduled to Climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia — But Meghan Won't Be Joining Him

image
Getty Images

At the end of the month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will travel to Australia and New Zealand for their first royal tour since their wedding in May. The tour will begin in Sydney on October 16 and the couple will also visit New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga during the trip.

The trip also coincides with the 2018 Invictus Games, which are being held in Sydney. The Games were started by Harry and invite wounded and sick veterans to compete in a variety of sporting events. The Invictus Games kick off on October 20 and, on the 19th, Harry will do something pretty daring to honor the start of the 2018 event.

image
Getty Images

According to People, Harry will climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the 19th to raise the Invictus Flag himself. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will join Harry for the climb, but not Meghan—People reports that she will stay on the ground, tyvm.

While the climb may seem dangerous, it's nothing new to Harry, who has a reputation as a daredevil. He's actually climbed the Sydney Harbor Bridge once already, back in 2005, and he's tried his hand at other daring feats like skydiving. So this will be NBD to the royal.

Prince Harry Attends A Track Day For The Royal Foundation Endeavour Fund & Visits Boultbee Flight Academy
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

The Invictus Games will certainly be a highlight of the royal tour, but they won't be the whole focus. In a statement released Thursday, the palace said that the Australian tour "will focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region" and that Harry "is particularly keen to highlight these youth-led initiatives in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and to shine a light on the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth."

People
