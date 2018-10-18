image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Books of 2018 (So Far)
image
2
Voting Is More Important in 2018 Than Ever Before
image
3
These 50 Women Are Changing the World
image
4
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image
5
The Truth About Mica in Makeup

Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol and Took a Picture with Her "Mini Me"

Harry initiated it!

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Getty ImagesPool/Samir Hussein

Royals aren't technically supposed to take any photos with fans, but that didn't stop Meghan Markle from breaking protocol on day two of her royal tour in Sydney. In fact, Prince Harry was the one who took the picture!

While greeting fans outside of the Sydney Opera House, Harry started talking to a child wearing a shirt that said "Girls Can Do Anything" on it. He immediately noticed a resemblance between the little girl and Meghan when she was younger, and Harry asked if he could take a picture of her and his wife.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He called Meghan over and she immediately complimented the girl's shirt. One of the fans then said, "We feel she looks a bit like you when you were younger." Meghan excitedly replied, "I was literally just about to say the same thing!"

You can watch the whole adorable moment below:

For reference, here's what Meghan looked like when she was younger:

Meg and Harry announced on Monday that they're expecting their first child together (yes, it has only been two days). The couple have embarked on day three of their 16-day royal tour in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. Since the U.S. is 15 hours behind Australia, Meghan already started her third day of the tour and arrived in Melbourne wearing a Dion Lee dress and a Martin Grant trench coat.

In no surprise whatsoever, she looks amazing.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
Getty ImagesScott Barbour
Related Stories
image
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Meghan Markle Wears Plaid Serena Williams Blazer

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image
Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
image
Every Pic from Harry and Meghan's First Royal Tour
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Every Cute Moment from Harry and Meg's Royal Tour
image Meghan Markle Baked Banana Bread on the Royal Tour
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
Meghan Markle's J.Crew Booties Are Only $178
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2 Meghan Markle Wears Plaid Serena Williams Blazer
image Can Non-Royals Give Birth in the Lindo Wing?
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1 When Meghan Told Her BFF That She Was Pregnant
image Meghan Met Harry's 98-Year-Old Aussie BFF
image Meghan and Kate's First Pregnancy Events Compared