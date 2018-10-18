Royals aren't technically supposed to take any photos with fans, but that didn't stop Meghan Markle from breaking protocol on day two of her royal tour in Sydney. In fact, Prince Harry was the one who took the picture!

While greeting fans outside of the Sydney Opera House, Harry started talking to a child wearing a shirt that said "Girls Can Do Anything" on it. He immediately noticed a resemblance between the little girl and Meghan when she was younger, and Harry asked if he could take a picture of her and his wife.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He called Meghan over and she immediately complimented the girl's shirt. One of the fans then said, "We feel she looks a bit like you when you were younger." Meghan excitedly replied, "I was literally just about to say the same thing!"

You can watch the whole adorable moment below:

For reference, here's what Meghan looked like when she was younger:

Meg and Harry announced on Monday that they're expecting their first child together (yes, it has only been two days). The couple have embarked on day three of their 16-day royal tour in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. Since the U.S. is 15 hours behind Australia, Meghan already started her third day of the tour and arrived in Melbourne wearing a Dion Lee dress and a Martin Grant trench coat.

In no surprise whatsoever, she looks amazing.