Proving yet again she's going to be a great mom, Meghan Markle made the ultimate fashion statement on the third day of her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. The royals have been overwhelmed with gifts since announcing their baby-to-be, but this gift was different: a ribbon and gold-painted pasta necklace just for Meghan, hand-crafted by 6-year-old Gavin Hazelwood.

This isn't even the first time since announcing her pregnancy that Meghan has worn jewelry with some kind of sentiment involved. Earlier this week, she was spotted in a pair of butterfly earrings and a simple gold bracelet from Princess Diana's collection.

The story of how the pasta necklace came together is just as precious as the gift itself. In order to skip school and see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Gavin faked sick and his mom let him stay home for the day. Smooth move, Gavin. I wonder what he pretended to be sick with.

Gavin then dressed as a Qantas pilot and handed Meghan the necklace when the royals greeted fans in Melbourne, with a sign that read "I made you a necklace." Markle proudly donned the necklace with her with her navy Dion Lee dress until she arrived at a formal reception inside Government House.

Gavin woke up “with a cough” so had to stay home from school today. He whipped together a necklace for Meghan, painted it gold and hopes to give it to her soon. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/Y3y3OZjjRK — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) October 17, 2018

I am squealing at the preciousness. Gavin told Fairfax Media, “I did the pasta with gold paint. Mum helped me thread through the necklace." I hope Meghan's taking notes for how to be the best mum for the royal baby (even though there's no doubt she's going to be the best.)