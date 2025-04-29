Jennifer Lawrence Is Already Setting a Summer Trend With This Pendant Necklace Bag
Her chic and functional accessory is going to be everywhere.
By now, you've likely gotten wrapped up in the pendant necklace renaissance. Boho chic cords are everywhere from the streets of New York to the charts on Substack, where styles like Juju Vera's shell necklace and Elsa Peretti's bottle pendants are impossible to ignore.
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the earliest pendant necklace adopters, with a collection including styles from Sophie Buhai, Eliou, and The Row (naturally). Now that everyone's catching up, she's spinning the accessory into a new hybrid summer trend. Walking in New York City on April 28, the star topped her graphic T-shirt with a pendant necklace bag from one of her favorite labels, St. Agni. And thus, a soon-to-be-everywhere summer trend was born.
Jennifer Lawrence paired her cream leather St. Agni pouch to a few long-established trends in celebrity street style. $690 sandals and shoes from The Row (a Kendall Jenner staple), the butter yellow pajama pants (every A-lister's favorite color), and a crocheted bag resembling Prada's viral raffia bag are all present and accounted for.
But it's Lawrence's pendant necklace bag that's destined for summer It-item status. It has the laid-back, seventies spirit of the boho bag trend ruling New York City right now, but it's much more compact. Like Lawrence's other styles from Sophie Buhai and The Row, it layers easily over any T-shirt, button-down, or oversize sweater. In a swerve from her other styles, though, it has a hidden feature: at the same time her necklace is making a statement, it can double as hands-free storage.
Pendant necklace bags have cycled in and out of fashion since the late '70s (that is, the original boho era). Hermès, under creative direction from Martin Margiela in the '90s, released leather clochette necklaces. Fast forward to 2025, and Lemaire, Longchamp, and more are toying with tiny pouches to take the place of a bigger bag (or save you from pockets). They're a functional next step in the pendant necklace's lifecycle, offering the same can't-miss shape with enough storage to stash a key or lip balm. Considering that Jennifer Lawrence is almost always on the go, her St. Agni necklace bag is probably stowing something important.
Other downtown moms are bound to notice her hack for hands-free storage soon, so I've tracked down similar versions to shop now. Jennifer Lawrence's outfits predicted the rise of the mesh flats trend and the retro sneaker comeback—there's no doubt in my mind a pendant necklace bag trend is next major summer trend.
Shop Pendant Necklace Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
