Meghan Markle Decided Not To Wear a Tiara for Her First State Dinner

But she did still dazzle in diamonds.

image
Getty Images

After a whirlwind trip of Australia featuring koalas, a whole lot of baby talk, and endless adorable PDA moments, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now begun the second leg of their royal tour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Fiji on Tuesday morning, beginning their three-day visit in formalwear for an official welcome ceremony.

Later, the couple headed to the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva to change for their evening engagement—a state dinner hosted by Fiji’s president—and the sight of Meghan’s gown will make all of your Disney princess dreams come true in an instant. It’s the first evening dress for Meghan since becoming a member of the royal family, and she definitely didn’t disappoint with her suitably regal choice of a royal blue cape gown.

Interestingly, Meghan also opted to go tiara-less for the night. The throwing of a state dinner is one of the rare opportunities that a Duchess has to wear a tiara from the family's collection, and it was highly anticipated that Meghan would make her post-marriage tiara debut tonight. It would have been the first time she’d done so since wearing that stunning sapphire bandeau on her wedding day.

image
Getty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1
Getty ImagesPool

Apart from if she happens to casually wear them around the house while watching Netflix and baking banana bread, which I would totally do. Instead, she opted for a more minimal and understated look.

Hey, who needs a tiara anyway when the dress can speak for itself? Even without diamonds on her head, Meghan dazzled in a stunning blue gown by designer SAFiYAA. The full-length dress featured short sleeves, and an incredible statement cape which completely stole the show. It's thought that the Fijian blue color is a tribute to her hosts. She wore her tiara-less hair in simple loose waves, and the whole look is surely one of her best ever.

image
Getty Images

Tiaras are reserved for married women in the royal family, and this evening would have been the perfect chance for Meghan to step out in a new sparkling accessory choice. After all, some of Kate Middleton’s rare tiara moments have come when she has attended a similar occasions—a formal state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which saw her opt for the Lotus Flower Tiara, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother. A second state banquet in 2017 also saw Kate reaching for Princess Diana’s iconic and sentimental Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara.

Diplomatic Reception At Buckingham Palace
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

It's not like Meghan went without any bling at all—those earrings are seriously sparkly. Maybe a tiara AND the earrings would have been a little too much anyway.

