image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Ultimate Fertility FAQ
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-PROTEST
2
Thousands of Women Will March to Protest Kavanaugh
image
3
This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone
image
4
The Truth Behind The Wives of ISIS
image
5
Yes, Fleece Jackets Can Be Cozy And Also Stylish

Meghan Markle May Wear a Tiara for the First Time Since the Royal Wedding During Her Tour with Prince Harry

There's a state dinner in the diary.

image
Getty Images

For everyone who follows the royal family simply to keep up with the fairytale romances, the perfect white weddings, and the general magic of it all, consider this your lucky day. Duchess Meghan Markle is set to return to her full Disney princess status sooner than anyone anticipated, and it’s all down to one event pencilled into her upcoming royal tour diary. Move over Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, because Meghan’s tiara of dreams could be about to make its return.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In just under a fortnight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on their first official overseas trip as a royal couple, heading down under to visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in a whirlwind, 16-day-long trip. There’s no less than 76 appearances scheduled in across the three weeks, and while the majority of days will revolve around valuable causes and inspiring projects, one particular event stands out for another reason. It’s likely that Meghan will have the rare chance to wear a tiara again (there's all sorts of complicated rules involved), for the first time since wearing that stunning sapphire bandeau on her wedding day.

In Kensington Palace’s newly confirmed schedule for the couple’s upcoming adventure, a prestigious state dinner is included amongst the plans for their time in Fiji. As well as visiting Fraser Island and Suva, Meghan and Prince Harry will be guests at the state dinner hosted by Fiji’s president. It’s also been confirmed that the Duke will make a speech during the evening’s gathering, and formal attire is most certainly on the cards.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession
Getty ImagesLeon Neal
image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan’s chance for a sparkling accessory choice is looking likely for the state dinner. Not only are they reserved for married women in the royal family, but one of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s rare tiara moments came when she attended a similar occasion—a formal state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which saw her opt for the Lotus Flower Tiara, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother.

image
Getty Images

A second state banquet in 2017 also saw Kate reaching for Princess Diana’s iconic and sentimental Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara.

Although tiaras were traditionally worn towards the front of the head, the modern style is worn farther back on the head at a 45-degree angle. 
Getty Images

While it’s unlikely that Meghan would opt to wear her bridal tiara again for the dinner, there’s definitely plenty more beautiful options amongst the royal collection for her to choose from. Decisions, decisions…C'mon, who turns down the chance to wear an actual tiara?

Related Story
image
Meghan Markle's Next Solo Royal Appearances
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Will Look
image Everything to Know About Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
12 Must-Watch Films and TV Shows About the Royals
image Meghan Markle's Next Solo Royal Appearances
image Prince Harry and Meghan Are Moving Again
Qatar Goodwood Festival - Day 3 How to Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image You Can Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding on TLC
Trooping The Colour 2018 Here's What Eugenie's Wedding Ring Will Look Like
image Meghan and Harry's Dog Is Still a Total Mystery
image Meghan's Sweet Response When a Fan Praised Her Mom