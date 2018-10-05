For everyone who follows the royal family simply to keep up with the fairytale romances, the perfect white weddings, and the general magic of it all, consider this your lucky day. Duchess Meghan Markle is set to return to her full Disney princess status sooner than anyone anticipated, and it’s all down to one event pencilled into her upcoming royal tour diary. Move over Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, because Meghan’s tiara of dreams could be about to make its return.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In just under a fortnight, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on their first official overseas trip as a royal couple, heading down under to visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in a whirlwind, 16-day-long trip. There’s no less than 76 appearances scheduled in across the three weeks, and while the majority of days will revolve around valuable causes and inspiring projects, one particular event stands out for another reason. It’s likely that Meghan will have the rare chance to wear a tiara again (there's all sorts of complicated rules involved), for the first time since wearing that stunning sapphire bandeau on her wedding day.

In Kensington Palace’s newly confirmed schedule for the couple’s upcoming adventure, a prestigious state dinner is included amongst the plans for their time in Fiji. As well as visiting Fraser Island and Suva, Meghan and Prince Harry will be guests at the state dinner hosted by Fiji’s president. It’s also been confirmed that the Duke will make a speech during the evening’s gathering, and formal attire is most certainly on the cards.

Getty Images Leon Neal

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Meghan’s chance for a sparkling accessory choice is looking likely for the state dinner. Not only are they reserved for married women in the royal family, but one of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s rare tiara moments came when she attended a similar occasion—a formal state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which saw her opt for the Lotus Flower Tiara, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother.

Getty Images

A second state banquet in 2017 also saw Kate reaching for Princess Diana’s iconic and sentimental Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara.

Getty Images

While it’s unlikely that Meghan would opt to wear her bridal tiara again for the dinner, there’s definitely plenty more beautiful options amongst the royal collection for her to choose from. Decisions, decisions…C'mon, who turns down the chance to wear an actual tiara?