Prince Louis Looks So Much Like George in New Photo with Prince Charles and Kate Middleton

It's been months—months!—since the birth of Prince Louis (there have been two whole royal weddings since the newest royal entered this world in April) and we've been without a single Prince Louis sighting since the little prince's christening in July. UNTIL TODAY!

The Daily Express published a photo of the youngest member of the British royal family and, surprise, it's adorable. Little Louis is pictured with his grandfather, Prince Charles, and mother, Kate Middleton—and while it's only a profile pic (as in a photo showing just his silhouette, not his Facebook picture, obviously), he looks just like his big brother Prince George.

The photo was taken during the filming of a new documentary about Prince Charles airing on BBC. "The cute moment was just one of the many intimate events filmed by the crew of film-maker John Bridcut, who gained a unique insight of the prince’s life, personality and affection following him around for 12 months," reports The Express.

“He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him," Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, says of her husband, in the documentary, The Express reports.

Kate is pictured wearing a gorgeous polka-dot dress, which looks like this one below from Alessandra Rich. The original one is sold out.