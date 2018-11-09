This Week in Timothée Chalamet, November 9 Edition

Because being a person in the world is hard and you deserve something nice, this is MarieClaire.com's semiregular column on everything talented young man Timothée Chalamet did that week. You can catch up on last week's column here.



Hello, snowy egrets, and welcome to another edition of This Week in Timothée Chalamet. I don’t know about you, but after a week like this one—a tragic shooting, political chaos, a president willing to take aims at the press, a harrowing election—I could use a five minute break to meditate on Timothée Chalamet’s hair and not think about what fresh hell next week may bring.

Because that’s the point of this column: To give everyone a short break from the regularly scheduled horror of 2018 to reflect on what is nice and enjoyable. Because at least in the land of Cute Boy Hollywood, there is usually some good news. So what did this week look like through that extremely narrow lens?

Right this way, if you pléase:

Timmy and Armie hung out!

The Sexy Best Friends Who Sometimes Kiss Gang had a meet-up, this time on Sunday at the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards—a ceremony I have never heard of but which sounds like an appropriately vainglorious occasion to ogle the man who was legitimately robbed of the Oscar for Best Masturbation (Stone Fruit Category).

It was there that Armie gave Timmy an award for his work in Beautiful Boy, for which T.C. is rightfully an early (actual) Oscar contender. The duo even walked the red carpet together, and looked irresponsibly good doing so:

I am loving Armie’s Bond villain lewk here. And Timmy’s awkward haircut is growing back really nicely! All in all, a wonderful evening.

We got a legitimate first look at Little Women!

Finally, some pictures from the set of Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated ( by me ) adaptation of Little Women have surfaced.

The movie, currently filming in Boston, stars Timmy as Laurie, alongside probably the best cast I have ever heard of: Saoirse Ronan as Jo, Emma Watson as Meg, Eliza Scanlen (the Sharp Objects breakout) as Beth, and Florence Pugh as Amy. Oh, and of course Queen Laura Dern as Marmie and Goddess Meryl Streep at Aunt March. It is literally perfect casting.

Check out the sisters in costume:

I'll say it again: I’m just relieved these pictures prove I didn’t gaslight myself into thinking this was a real movie as a reaction to immense stress! Look! See? Real movie!

Little Women is slated for theaters December 2019.

Timmy posted some autumnal photographs!

I am 100 percent here for Timmy’s newfound Instagram affinity. In particular, I’m digging his regular life updates from the set of Little Women and his myriad travels. For example:

A trailer on a movie set!

A really Fall-looking leafy residential neighborhood! Followed by Los Angeles!

The reddest tree I, personally, have ever seen!



If Hollywood grows stale, Timmy should consider another career as a National Geographic nature photographer.

And that’s the news from Chalametland! Have a béautiful weekend.