Outlander Season 4 2018
Today's Top Stories
1
5 Big Takeaways From 'Outlander' Episode 2
image
2
Oprah Talks Becoming With Michelle Obama
A Pretty Black Girl Laughing
3
Skincare Treatments Are Becoming More Inclusive
image
4
Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Her New Relationship
MCX110118_140_143
5
When Female Veterans Return Home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Will Get Married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in India

Move over, royal weddings.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

Since the very beginning of it all, when they arrived together on the red carpet of the Met Gala and were totally just friends, Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with Nick Jonas has been something straight out of a storybook, with the beautiful actress falling in love with the handsome musician. So, in keeping with the whirlwind fairytale romance that continues for the couple, why not add an actual palace as the cherry on top? It only seems right.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Seemingly channelling her BFF Meghan Markle and her royal wedding vibes, Chopra has reportedly picked a real-life palace as the perfect venue for her wedding to Jonas. Multiple sources claim that the Quantico star and Jealous singer will tie the knot in Jodhpur, India at the regal and lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace. Because hey, why not? Live your best princess fantasy, Priyanka.

Unmaid Bhawan Palace is your typical understated venue, to match perfectly with the bride’s Tiffany-themed shower and the groom’s yacht-based bachelor weekend. The palace boasts 347 rooms as one of the largest private residences on the planet, and includes a hotel considered to be in the top three of the world. No biggie, of course.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

The celebrity wedding of the century is set to be nothing less than spectacular, with a full week of celebrations in India before the actual nuptials even take place, according to The Sun. An insider apparently close to the couple said that, following a Christian ceremony, the extravaganza will “culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Getty Images

“Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red,” the source claimed, "while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year. The festivities begin in the last week of November. They’re relishing every minute.”

Why do I feel like NONE of us are ready for the levels of extra that are about to be reached with this spectacular wedding?

Related Story
image
Comparing Nick and Priyanka's Bachelor Parties
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Her New Relationship
image Pippa Middleton Announces the Name of Her Baby Boy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
People's Choice Awards 2018 - Arrivals
Every Stunning Look From People's Choice Awards
image
Important Celebrity Quotes About Mental Health
image Comparing Nick and Priyanka's Bachelor Parties
image Meghan Markle Calls Harry Out for Weird Habit
image Celebrity Reactions to the California Wildfires
image Kate Upton Gives Birth to a Baby Girl
image Justin Bieber's Nickname for Hailey Baldwin
image Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Details