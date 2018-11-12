Since the very beginning of it all, when they arrived together on the red carpet of the Met Gala and were totally just friends, Priyanka Chopra’s relationship with Nick Jonas has been something straight out of a storybook, with the beautiful actress falling in love with the handsome musician. So, in keeping with the whirlwind fairytale romance that continues for the couple, why not add an actual palace as the cherry on top? It only seems right.

Seemingly channelling her BFF Meghan Markle and her royal wedding vibes, Chopra has reportedly picked a real-life palace as the perfect venue for her wedding to Jonas. Multiple sources claim that the Quantico star and Jealous singer will tie the knot in Jodhpur, India at the regal and lavish Umaid Bhawan Palace. Because hey, why not? Live your best princess fantasy, Priyanka.

Unmaid Bhawan Palace is your typical understated venue, to match perfectly with the bride’s Tiffany-themed shower and the groom’s yacht-based bachelor weekend. The palace boasts 347 rooms as one of the largest private residences on the planet, and includes a hotel considered to be in the top three of the world. No biggie, of course.



The celebrity wedding of the century is set to be nothing less than spectacular, with a full week of celebrations in India before the actual nuptials even take place, according to The Sun. An insider apparently close to the couple said that, following a Christian ceremony, the extravaganza will “culminate with the Indian wedding on December 1 at the palace.”

“Nick will wear ivory and Priyanka will be in red,” the source claimed, "while the bridesmaids will wear Ralph Lauren outfits for the Christian wedding, because the couple wore the brand at their first public appearance together at the Met Gala last year. The festivities begin in the last week of November. They’re relishing every minute.”

Why do I feel like NONE of us are ready for the levels of extra that are about to be reached with this spectacular wedding?

