A whirlwind engagement between two A-list celebrities requires suitably glamorous celebrations, and trust bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra to make them happen in style. The actress, newly engaged to Nick Jonas, held a dream bridal shower with her closest friends over the weekend, choosing Tiffany’s in Midtown Manhattan as her venue for the exciting occasion on Sunday. It’s kind of a sentimental choice for the couple, as Nick picked up her enormous engagement ring from the very same store back in July.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Arriving at the historic jewelry maker for her girls party at Blue Box Cafe inside Tiffany’s flagship store, Chopra looked stunning in a suitably bridal all-white dress which wouldn't look out of place walking down the aisle. She chose an elegant Marchesa gown for her night, which featured a sleek gathered bodice, ivory embroidery, and an amazing statement ostrich feathered skirt. Priyanka styled the dress with nude Louboutin heels, a dazzling necklace and a simple clutch.

The swanky Tiffany’s party was reportedly thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia and, according to Us Weekly, saw a star studded guest list arrive to celebrate the upcoming Jonas-Chopra wedding. Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong'o, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra, stylist Mimi Cuttrell, and future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas are all thought to have attended the bash.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It's hard to believe that some human beings out there spend their Sundays wearing Marchesa feathers at Tiffany's, rather than being hungover on the couch with cold pizza, but it turns they really do.

Sharing a quick behind-the-scenes pic on her Instagram story earlier in the day, Priyanka posed at her dressing table with her best friends (minus the one who's currently on a royal tour of New Zealand, of course), while her glam squad did their job on her hair and makeup. She captioned the cute candid with: “My girls r in town!”, as well as the hashtags #anyreasontoparty and #preweddingcelebrations.

Instagram

So far, anyone’s guess is as good as another for when the actual wedding is set to take place. Some sources claimed that Jonas and Chopra were in no rush to officially tie the knot, while others have more specifically said that the wedding is set to take place in India this coming December.

Judging by the super-speed romance, all of the spontaneous vacations, wedding dress discussion and now the actual bridal shower, it’s looking more and more like it could be a Winter ’18 wedding coming right up.