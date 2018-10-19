Michigan Primary Governor, Detroit, USA - 07 Aug 2018
Priyanka Chopra's Reaction to Meghan Markle's Pregnancy is the Reaction of a True Best Friend

Me every time I go on Facebook.

Hands up if you can’t click on Facebook anymore without at least one person from school, college, or your distant past sharing a photo of their new engagement ring, or a picture of a baby scan. It’s the most relatable struggle of being in your 20's and 30's, but it’s weirdly comforting to know that even glamorous, got-my-life-together stars like Priyanka Chopra experience the exact same thing. Phew.

As one of the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends, actress Priyanka must have been over the moon to hear that Meghan Markle is now expecting her first child with Prince Harry. But, in true best friend style, Priyanka had a hilarious response when she was asked by E! News about Meghan and the future royal baby. Speaking at the Golden Heart Awards, Priyanka joked: "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, ‘God, I need to catch up!’"

Aside from the humor, it's clear that Quentico star couldn’t be happier for her BFF, Meghan. Earlier, she told Extra that she was “super excited” for her friend and husband Prince Harry, and that she had officially caught “baby fever” thanks to all the happy news.

image
Getty Images

Luckily, Priyanka’s situation is equally filled with love right now. The actress got engaged to boyfriend Nick Jonas back in July after a whirlwind romance, when he proposed to her as a birthday surprise in London. Since then, the pair have travelled to endless dream destinations together to celebrate their relationship, including a trip to India where Nick and his parents met with the Chopra family for the first time.

Priyanka, who attended the royal wedding back in May, has been a close friend of the Duchess for years now, and has been supportive of her new role in the royal family since the pair first met at the 2016 Women in Television dinner. No doubt she’ll be providing endless cute teddy bears and Cool Aunt Priyanka advice when the little one does get here.

