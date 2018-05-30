Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Is "Stoked" for Royal Life
2
Why Can't I Orgasm?
2 dope queens Unqualified
3
The 10 Best Podcasts of 2018
4
Twitter's Obsessed With Serena Williams' Bodysuit
5
How to Make Straight Hair Hold a Curl

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Reportedly Dating

Does this mean double dates with Meghan and Harry?

Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Remember when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showed up to the 2017 Met Gala together, looking like a couple, but claiming they were just there as friends? Well, now, one year later, the Quantico star and singer are reportedly a Thing for real.

“They are dating and it’s brand new,” a source confirmed with Us Weekly. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

Getty Images

The new couple reportedly spent all of Memorial Day Weekend together. First, they went to see Beauty and the Beast Live on Friday, which is magical. “They walked in together just before the performance was starting, they looked great together, but no hand-holding or obvious PDA,” a source who spotted the couple out together said. "The two were seen heading to the concessions stand during intermission before returning to their seats to finish taking in the show. They snuck out right as the show was ending."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On Saturday, fans spotted the two at a Los Angeles Dodgers game together, and later that evening they were seen getting snuggly on Jonas' friend, Glen Powell's boat.

Glen yesterday with friends 2/2

A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on

The couple hasn't officially confirmed their relationship. But Chopra is good friends with Meghan Markle (she snagged an invite to the royal wedding and, of course, looked absolutely stunning)—so we can only hope this means there are some epic double dates in their future. Just imagine Prince Harry bobbing about while Nick serenades the group after dinner. Play "Jealous" next, please!

Related Stories
Abigail Spencer Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Arrives for the Royal Wedding
Priyanka Chopra Talks Meghan Markle's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
celebrity scandal kim kardashian Britney Spears Kendall Jenner
The Biggest Celebrity Scandals Over the Years
Hilary Duff An Exclusive Look at 'Younger' Season 5
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Alisha Boe Loves a Good Cry
Cardi B Just Dropped a Music Video for "I Like It"
Jenna Dewan on Life After Channing Tatum
Ashley Graham Selena Gomez Kim Kardashian
30 Celebrities Who Fought Against Body Shamers
Chrissy Teigen Luna Chrissy Teigen Shared a Cute Pic of Luna and Miles
How Celebs Are Celebrating Memorial Day
Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian Show Off Abs
Kate Middleton Took Her Oldest Kids for a Day Out