The countdown is on to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding. While the couple has, admittedly, kept some key details about the big day under wraps (you know, like when and where the wedding will take place), we know that it has to be getting close. How do we know that? Because Nick and Priyanka are partying it up and celebrating the end of their respective single lives with those nearest and dearest to them.

In normal human speak: Nick and Priyanka have had their bachelor and bachelorette parties, respectively.

Well, that's not entirely accurate. Priyanka had her bachelorette excursion (in the form of a trip to Amsterdam with a gaggle of her closest lady friends, NBD) last week. Nick, on the other hand, is currently in the midst of his bachelor party weekend, so the full extent of his debauchery (or lack thereof) remains to be seen.

Because we can, however, here's a look at how Priyanka's bachelorette celebration and Nick's bachelor party compare.

The locations:

Priyanka's Bachelorette Trip:

Priyanka's is clear at this point: The actress and her friends casually jetted off to Amsterdam to celebrate her soon-to-be officially off-the-market status. An Instagram post from Priyanka's friend/bachelorette trip attendee Chanchal Dsouza confirmed the locale:

Nick's Bachelor Weekend:

The location of Nick's bachelor party weekend is still TBD for the general public. While Priyanka's friends had a hashtag and love of posting Instagram stories, Nick's groomsmen crew is, so far, being much more low-key. We know that it's tropical and there's a boat involved though.

The festivities:

Priyanka's Bachelorette Trip:

Priyanka and her crew did. It. Up. Activities included:

Requisite bachelorette weekend pampering:

A boat trip (albeit a much different kind than Nick's):

Food for days:

A glam AF night on the town:

And, of course, #dranks:

And also the after effects of #dranks:

Nick's Bachelor Weekend:

We can only hope that more details from Nick's bachelor weekend will emerge, but so far, here's what we know for sure.

Nick got his groomsmen tricked out, custom scooters, which may or may not be used during the bachelor weekend:

Nick is keeping it classy for his party, chilling on a boat in a suit and smoking a cigar, because it's hist party and he'll act like Thurston Howell III if he wants to:

We also know that Nick will have plenty of #dranks of his own, of course, but those #dranks will be #spon, courtesy of Elit Vodka, apparently. Remember the boat pic? Hey, Nick has to pay for this wedding somehow, right?

The guest lists:

Priyanka's Bachelorette Trip:

Priyanka's bachelorette trip guest list included filmmaker Shrishti Behl, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Dana Supnick-Guidoni, Chanchal Dsouza, and Priyanka's future sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

Nick's Bachelor Weekend:

Since so little is known about Nick's bachelor party weekend so far, the guest list is also unclear, but it would be shocking if he didn't invite his brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, as well as his other confirmed groomsmen, his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker and Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra.