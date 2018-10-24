Single-handedly making all other boyfriends and fiancés look like they’re doing a frankly terrible job at romance, Nick Jonas has pulled the ultimate popstar move on wife-to-be Priyanka Chopra and serenaded her with lyrics from his old band, the Jonas Brothers. Well, that is if leaving song lyrics in an Instagram comment can be deemed as serenading, which it probably can in 2018.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Chopra, 36, shared an adorable picture of the newly-engaged couple across her social media on Monday evening, in which the pair somehow look even more loved up than ever before. In the snap, the Quantico actress stands with her arms wrapped around Jonas, while he and his mustache hold onto her hand to perfectly show off that giant diamond engagement ring. Priyanka, who’s nuzzling her face into Nick’s neck for the photo, simply captioned the cute snap with the word “Bae” and a red heart emoji.

It was the 26-year-old singer’s comment on the sweet picture which has really sent followers regressing into their former fangirl-selves, though. Clearly besotted with his fiancée and her stunning choice of outfit, Jonas wrote: “REEEDDDD DRESSSS”, accompanied by a selection of heart and flame emojis.

Instagram

Only true OGs will recognize the romantic words as Nick’s rockstar line in classic Jonas Brothers’ track, Burnin’ Up. If you didn’t recognize it—first, shame on you—here’s a helpful compilation reminder to jog your memory a little.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

For some reason, Nick seems to be really enjoying the throwback shoutouts to his line in Burnin’ Up, as he got #relatable about it on Twitter just a couple of months ago. Considering none of us have heard this song in maybe ten years, this is a lot of references to Burnin’ Up all of a sudden.

Having got engaged back in July with a surprise proposal for Chopra’s birthday celebrations in London, the couple are thought to have already started piecing together the initial plans for their wedding. In between their endless romantic vacations, Priyanka has even started sharing the first thoughts of her perfect bridal dress already being discussed.

And now, if their first dance isn’t Burnin’ Up, it’s a real missed opportunity.