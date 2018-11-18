Uncle Joe is here to brighten up the dark storm cloud hanging over your Sunday afternoon. How, you ask, is he doing that? By adopting a new dog and inviting us all to vicariously experience the unfettered joy of giving a home to an animal in need, that's how.

Seriously, just try to think about the too-quickly-approaching work week or the state of RBG's ribcage when looking at pictures of Joe Biden rescuing a puppy. You can't. It's not possible, medically.

The former vice president and his wife, Jill Biden, stopped by the Delaware Humane Association to adopt a German shepherd named major, the shelter shared Saturday.

The Biden family shared their joy about welcoming Major to their family in a press release, saying:

"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals."

Major came to the Delaware Humane Association along with five other puppies, all of whom had been exposed to toxins in their home. The puppies' owners couldn't afford to pay for the medical care they needed and made the difficult decision to surrender them to the DHA to make sure they got the help they needed. The DHA teamed up with a local veterinary emergency center to get the dogs the lifesaving medical care they needed.

Now that they're healthy, Major and his siblings are being adopted out. Obviously, Major got matched to an especially amazing home.

STEPH GOMEZ VIA DELAWARE HUMANE ASSOCIATION

"Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden! The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life! 🐶🇺🇸🐾," the shelter wrote on Instagram, along with several pictures of Biden at the shelter, interacting with Major and volunteers.

"We’re happy to say all six have been placed into loving homes, including the Biden Family," Patrick Carroll the executive director of DHA explained. "It was such an honor for us to adopt a puppy to Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. We make friends for life at DHA and we know that the bond between humans and their pets is incredibly strong. We have adopted thousands of animals into homes in Delaware, and we are happy to add the Vice President and his family to our list."

