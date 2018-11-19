Wait, what?? Actress Jessica Chastain, who got married to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo last summer, is apparently a new mom! As first reported to Page Six , the couple welcomed Giulietta Passi Chastain four months ago, and have since been seen with her around their New York home.

Apparently, Giulietta’s already been globe-trotting with her famous parents, joining them as they’ve traveled to Boston for a movie shoot and then Paris for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Galeries Lafayette.

There’s no official word from Chastain, who notoriously private about her personal life and rarely comments publicly. That didn’t stop her fans from congratulating her on her Instagram , of course.

In her own words , “I'm very shy, so I don't do public displays of affection. I think love is intimate, and once it becomes a public thing is more about getting attention than being real.”

Getty Images

What Chastain is notoriously outspoken about, though, is equality, diversity and bridging the pay gap in Hollywood. According to Octavia Spencer , she backs it up with action too. She recounted Chastain’s vocal support when they began working together on an upcoming comedy Chastain’s producing.

“I love that woman, because she’s walking the walk and she’s actually talking the talk. She said, ‘Octavia, we’re gonna get you paid on this film. You and I are gonna be tied together. We’re gonna be favored nations, and we’re gonna make the same thing.’ Fast forward to last week, we’re making five times what we asked for.”

Chastain’s on a roll not just personally but professionally too: in 2019, she’ll star in Dark Phoenix, the latest in the X-Men reboot, and It: Chapter Two as a grown-up Beverly Marsh.

We’re so happy for the couple! No doubt the actress will put her positivity ( and magnificent eye roll ) to good use as a parent.

