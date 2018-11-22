image
Today's Top Stories
1
Unpopular Opinions Week: Pigeons Are Magnificent
image
2
Target's Black Friday Deals Just Leaked
Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day Nine
3
18 Leather Jackets That Will Never Go Out of Style
image
4
Try These Editor-Approved Shampoos & Conditioners
image
5
What to Buy From Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia are the Sweetest Pair on Their Joint Fashion Photoshoot

Alexis Olympia is growing up so fast.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

Since giving birth to her first child a year ago, tennis star Serena Williams has proudly shared the ups and downs of becoming a mother. The sportswoman began the journey with a frankly traumatic delivery story (of which she’s always been open and honest) but, along with the support of husband Alexis Ohanian, the new mom has taken to motherhood like a pro—a tennis pro, obviously.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The latest snippet of insight into her motherhood came from Serena’s latest Instagram post, which featured a seriously adorable photo of her and daughter Olympia, hanging out together on set for her somewhat controversial GQ cover photoshoot. It’s fair to say that the one-year-old steals the show almost entirely in her frilly pink dress for Bring Your Kid To Work Day. Williams, meanwhile, looks incredible In a black bodysuit, high boots and a gold Chanel belt—y’know, just your average mom look.

Chatting to the magazine about her experience of raising a little girl, Serena admitted that there’s only one small thing that she’s not totally loving. “We do everything together,” the sports superstar revealed. “I love everything about being a mom. The only thing I don't love about being a mom is come 7:30, Olympia's in bed and I get sad. I'm like, 'Should I go to bed?' Because then if I wake up, I get to see her again.

She added: “I'm keeping a lot of her clothes. And then, when she gets a little older, we're going to go over to the foster care and give them away.”

Serena’s behind-the-scenes picture with her daughter comes just after she celebrated her first marriage milestone with Reddit co-founder Alexis earlier this week. The couple threw a lavish Beauty and the Beast themed wedding in 2017, accompanied by an A-list superstar studded guest list including Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian and more celebrity friends.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In his Instagram tribute for their first anniversary, Ohanian wrote: “365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in.”

Imagine growing up with Serena Williams as your mom... It's going to be so exciting to see what Olympia goes on to achieve with such an inspiring role model close by.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related Story
image
Celebs Supporting Serena Williams
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Chrissy Teigen Had a Major Thanksgiving Fail
image The Royal Family's Most Fun Christmas Tradition
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Very Best Julia Roberts Movies, Ranked
image Chrissy Teigen's Promotes Holiday Special
image Prince Louis’ Outfits Are Already Selling Out
The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The Hubb Community Kitchen Meghan Markle Visits Charity Kitchen
image Why Harry Is Missing This Anniversary With Meghan
image Ava DuVernay's Star-Filled Tribute to Cecily Tyson
Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on Location for "Sex and the City: The Movie" - September 19, 2007 How This 'SATC 3' Character Would Have Died
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-ABC-DISNEY-TCA The Latest 'The Bachelor' Preview Is Here