Since giving birth to her first child a year ago, tennis star Serena Williams has proudly shared the ups and downs of becoming a mother. The sportswoman began the journey with a frankly traumatic delivery story (of which she’s always been open and honest) but, along with the support of husband Alexis Ohanian, the new mom has taken to motherhood like a pro—a tennis pro, obviously.

The latest snippet of insight into her motherhood came from Serena’s latest Instagram post, which featured a seriously adorable photo of her and daughter Olympia, hanging out together on set for her somewhat controversial GQ cover photoshoot. It’s fair to say that the one-year-old steals the show almost entirely in her frilly pink dress for Bring Your Kid To Work Day. Williams, meanwhile, looks incredible In a black bodysuit, high boots and a gold Chanel belt—y’know, just your average mom look.

Chatting to the magazine about her experience of raising a little girl, Serena admitted that there’s only one small thing that she’s not totally loving. “We do everything together,” the sports superstar revealed. “I love everything about being a mom. The only thing I don't love about being a mom is come 7:30, Olympia's in bed and I get sad. I'm like, 'Should I go to bed?' Because then if I wake up, I get to see her again.

She added: “I'm keeping a lot of her clothes. And then, when she gets a little older, we're going to go over to the foster care and give them away.”

Serena’s behind-the-scenes picture with her daughter comes just after she celebrated her first marriage milestone with Reddit co-founder Alexis earlier this week. The couple threw a lavish Beauty and the Beast themed wedding in 2017, accompanied by an A-list superstar studded guest list including Beyonce, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian and more celebrity friends.

In his Instagram tribute for their first anniversary, Ohanian wrote: “365 days later. And still dancing. Only now Jr joins in.”

Imagine growing up with Serena Williams as your mom... It's going to be so exciting to see what Olympia goes on to achieve with such an inspiring role model close by.

