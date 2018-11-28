image
Wait, Is a 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Happening or Not?

image
Getty ImagesCharley Gallay

Oh MAN, we're so close! Several sources are reporting that the Netflix hit To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a go, but Netflix isn't officially giving the green light yet. As reported in Teen Vogue, Netflix says the sequel is "not yet official and still in discussions."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, director Susan Johnson said, "Well, the cat’s out of the bag! Thanks for the support, everyone!!! It’s all you!" She's since dialed back on the enthusiasm a tiny bit.

"I was just sharing what I was reading online for the first time, along with all of you, this morning. Some of the media interpreted this as 'director confirms sequel'. I did no such thing, but so happy to see this conversation travel far and wide so quickly," she added in a new post.

Still—this is a really good sign, right?? According to The Hollywood Reporter, a sequel is "one of the first movies being discussed" as part of the new deal between Paramount Pictures and Netflix, which will include multiple pictures.

The first film was made by Awesomeness, acquired by Viacom in August. The new film will probably still be produced under the same banner—which is good news, because it hopefully means that the look and feel will be the same for the sequel.

In the credits of the first film (spoiler alert!), we got a glimpse at John Ambrose McClaren, the last letter recipient of Lara Jean's love letters. Does this spell doom for LJ and Peter K.? I guess we'll have to wait a little longer to see their story unfold. Or we could read Jenny Han's insanely popular trilogy on which the films are based, I guess.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before Series
Amazon
$28.97
SHOP IT

